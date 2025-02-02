Google has been focusing on privacy and security with the Android 15 update that’s available for the newer Pixel phones. Besides Theft Detection and Remote Lock, it also introduced a new feature called Identity Check. The tool promises to provide an extra layer of security by requiring you to perform biometric authentication whenever you try to access sensitive information and critical settings outside trusted places. This guide shows you how to set up Identity Check on your Pixel phone for added security.

Verify if your Pixel phone has Identity Check

Google is slowly rolling out the Identity Check feature for Pixel phones with stable Android 15 and the QPR1 update or newer. Google states Identity Check is only available on phones with Class 3 biometrics.

Here is how to check if your Pixel device supports Identity Check:

Go to the Settings app. Tap Google services and preferences. Select All Services. Close Scroll down to the Personal and device safety section. Tap Theft protection. Close Look for the Identity Check option. If you do not see Identity Check under Theft Protection, it means your device does not have the feature.

How does Identity Check work on the Pixel?

Identity Check gets triggered and requests biometric authentication only when you’re trying to access sensitive details outside trusted locations. The additional layer of security should help safeguard critical information when traveling. It prevents untrustworthy people from accessing your phone when you’re away from your home or workplace. With Identity Check turned on, your phone won’t allow unauthorized users to make critical changes to your account if they know your PIN, screen lock pattern, or password.

The following sensitive actions will trigger Identity Check and request biometric authentication:

Change PIN, pattern, screen lock, and password.

Change Face Unlock or Fingerprint.

Autofill passwords in apps from Google Password Manager (Chrome is an exception).

Access saved passkeys and passwords with Google Password Manager.

Perform a factory reset.

Add or remove a Google Account.

Set up a new device with your current device.

Turn off theft protection options.

Switch off Find My Device.

View trusted places.

Access Developer options.

Even with Identity Check on, Chrome allows you to use a PIN, multi users mode, autofill payments in apps, patterns or passwords for Private Space, and password and payments autofill.

How Identity Check protects your Google Account

Identity Check safeguards your Google Account by adding an extra level of security. It prevents malicious actors from taking over any account signed in on your device. Even if your PIN, password, or screen lock pattern is compromised, you must pass biometrics to change your password. It is also required to add or modify recovery methods on the device.

How to turn on Identity Check on your Pixel phone

Since the Identity Check option isn’t on by default, you must activate it from Settings. Here’s how to activate Identity Check on your Pixel phone:

Open the Settings app. Tap Google services and preferences. Tap the All Services button. Close Scroll down to the Theft protection option under the Personal and device safety section. Tap Identity Check. Close Tap Next. If you have not added biometrics, screen lock, and trusted places, you'll see a prompt to add them. Tap Done after you meet all the requirements to activate Identity Check. Turn on the Use Identity check toggle.

How to turn off Identity Check

You can turn off Identity Check on your Pixel phone from Settings. You’ll see a prompt to verify your identity with biometrics or a Google Account. Here’s how:

Open Settings. Select Google services and preferences. Tap All Services. Select Theft protection. Tap Identity Check. Turn off Identity Check.

Get to know your Pixel better

If you have the latest Android 15 beta update, you can activate Identity Check on your Pixel phone to prevent unauthorized use outside trusted locations. It requests biometric identification to access critical data on your phone. Google’s Android 15 update also rolled out other security and privacy features like Theft Detection, Private Space, and Remote Lock. If you don’t have the latest Pixel phone, you can still take control of your digital security with the best privacy-focused apps.