The Google Play Store's automated app compliance review regime is weird. It's made some odd, inexplicable calls that have resulted in reputable developers and publishers who thought they've been following the rules all this time getting their sales suspended. As they shuffle code around to get around the roadblock and file appeals, they may end up going weeks, if not months without vital revenue. Now, we can add another dispute to the pile — this one involving the designer of some beloved icon packs.

Grabster Studios took to Reddit to highlight their plight on the Play Store as Google has suspended two icon packs that are variations on their Reev Pro design: Reev Dark and Reev Chroma.

The apps were faulted for violating the Repetitive Content policy that was established in 2018 — it's meant to prevent content from apps or the app itself from being copied and sold over and over again, whether it's a publisher trying to capitalize on a one-hit wonder or an old-fashioned plagiarist.

If you're an icon pack purveyor as Android's customization culture allows for, you'll know that artists will sell a design in different colorways as separate apps with much of the window dressing carbon-copied — this includes the app description text going through compatibility with launcher apps and other tedium as well as the in-app interface. Grabster cites Edzon Diaz's Linebit series, JustNewDesign's LineX lineup, and Noodlelines from Fishy Studios as examples.

The developer says that in order to comply with the policy, Google told them that they would need to submit the app under new package and app names — essentially forcing them to forfeit the existing Reev Dark and Chroma listings on the Play Store which have sat for a long time achieving reviews, ratings, and search positioning. Grabster isn't attempting an official appeal.

We've reached out to Google asking whether the Play Store team will be reviewing the decision in this case as well as how the Repetitive Content policy might be enforced differently going forward. As of press time, a spokesperson for the company acknowledged receipt of our questions. We'll update if we hear back with more specifics.

Thanks: Charlee Designs