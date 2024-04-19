Many of Apple's services, including iCloud, aren't available on the Google Play Store. This makes transitioning from Apple to Android challenging because you might lose app data and emails. Still, you can access your iCloud emails and files from your new Android phone or tablet. However, the experience isn't as smooth as using the iCloud app from your iPhone or iPad. Nevertheless, you can access them in a pinch on your Android device. We show you how.

What is iCloud?

iCloud is Apple's storage service that saves your data in the cloud. It syncs apps like Apple Photos, Apple Calendar, Apple Mail, and Apple Notes across all Apple devices. The tool also saves your backups, settings, files, and contacts. You can access them as long as you are connected to the internet. Additionally, iCloud helps you locate your Apple devices and third-party accessories with the Find My feature.

While iCloud offers 5GB of free storage, you must subscribe to iCloud+ for up to 12TB of storage. Each plan includes Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, iCloud Private Relay, and HomeKit Secure Video.

iCloud's features work best on Apple devices. After logging in to your account, you can access Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Mail, Calendars, Contacts, Reminders, Pages, Find My, and Account details.

You can also access iCloud from your Android phone or Windows PC using most browsers. You don't get the full-fledged iCloud experience, but you can perform basic operations. The web-only account lets you share and collaborate with others. You can access iCloud Drive, Notes for iCloud, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. However, you only get 1GB of free storage for documents or notes you make.

How to set up an iCloud email address on Android

You can view a bare-bones version of iCloud on Android from a web browser by signing in to the website with your Apple ID. However, you can get more out of your iCloud email by making a few configuration changes in Gmail.

You can access the iCloud website on your Android device or Windows PC using the latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Opera.

Creating an app-specific password for iCloud

First, activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for your Apple ID. Then, generate an app-specific password on the Apple website.

1. Open a web browser on your desktop PC and go to appleid.apple.com/account/manage.

2. Log in with your Apple ID.

3. Click App-Specific Passwords.

4. Enter a name for the password.

5. Select Create.

6. Note the password for future reference.

Adding the iCloud shortcut to your Android home screen

If you plan to visit the iCloud website often, add a shortcut to your phone. You can tap it to open it from your home screen.

Here's how to do it:

1. Visit the iCloud website on your phone's web browser.

2. Tap the three-dot icon.

3. Select Add to home screen from the drop-down menu.

4. Enter a name for your shortcut.

5. Select Add.

6. Tap the Add button again. Alternatively, long press the shortcut icon and drag it to the home screen.

Adding your iCloud email address

Here's how to add your iCloud email:

1. Swipe down from the top of your phone screen.

2. Tap the Settings icon.

3. Go to Passwords & accounts and select Add account.

4. On Samsung phones, navigate to Accounts and backup > Manage accounts > Add account.

5. Select Personal (IMAP).

6. Type your iCloud email address.

7. Select Next.

8. Type the app-specific password you generated in your browser.

9. Select Next.

10. Your iCloud email account appears in your accounts list. You can access your iCloud inbox from the Gmail app.

You will want to transfer your contacts from your iPhone to your Android device before making the switch. Follow the steps below to ensure you don't lose any important information.

1. Visit the iCloud website on a desktop browser and sign in.

2. Select Contacts.

3. Click the three-dot icon.

4. Click Select All Contacts.

5. Select the upload icon and click Export vCard to save it on your computer.

6. Open a new tab, go to contacts.google.com, and sign in with your Google account.

7. Click Import.

8. Click Select file and scroll down to the vCard file.

9. Select Import to add the contacts to your Android device.

Make a smooth transition from iPhone to Android

Although Apple makes switching to another ecosystem difficult, you don't have to lose your iCloud emails. Follow the instructions in this tutorial to access them from your Android phone. You can make an almost seamless transition by referring to our guide, which details how to view your iCloud photos and documents on your Android device.