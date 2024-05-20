Dealing with the "Your device can't back up because there's not enough iCloud storage" message is annoying. With the powerful cameras on today's flagship Android phones and the latest iPhones, a few full-resolution iPhone photos are enough to max out the free 5GB storage you get when you first create it.

If you're done with the "not enough iCloud storage" iOS notifications or want to avoid long-term cloud storage for security reasons, here's a detailed tutorial on how to turn off iCloud Photos for one or all of your devices.

How to secure your photos before deactivating iCloud Photos

When you sync multiple devices with iCloud, turning off iCloud Photos might risk losing valuable photos. To prevent this, back up and download your photos to your device beforehand. Here's an easy step-by-step process to follow.

Download your photos on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings. Tap your name at the top of the Settings menu to access your Apple ID settings. Navigate to iCloud and then tap Photos. Select Download and Keep Originals. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source and the internet throughout the process to ensure a stable download. Close

Download your photos on a Mac

Launch the Photos app from your Applications folder or dock. Click Photos in the menu bar, then select Preferences or Settings. Click the iCloud tab within the Preferences pop-up window. Select Download Originals to this Mac to store original photos on your Mac. Ensure your Mac remains connected to a power source and the internet until all photos are fully downloaded.

Download your photos on a PC

Launch iCloud for Windows and log in to your iCloud account. Open File Explorer. In the Navigation pane, find and click iCloud Photos. Select the images you wish to keep on your PC by clicking them. Right-click the selected images and select Always keep on this device from the context menu. Source: Apple Verify that all selected photos and videos are downloaded and accessible on your PC.

After completing the download, double-check to ensure all your photos and videos are properly in place and can be viewed. The iCloud.com interface also lets you handpick photos and videos you wish to download.

How to deactivate iCloud Photos on a single device

If you deactivate iCloud Photos on a single device, photos taken on that device don't sync with your iCloud Photo Library, and new photos from other devices don't appear on it. This allows for better local storage management and keeps certain photos private. It also means you must transfer photos manually if you want them on other devices.

For example, if you turn off iCloud Photos on your work MacBook, those work photos no longer sync automatically to your cloud storage. It's also smart to keep them confidential and ensure they're only shared through secure channels. Here's how to do so.

Deactivate iCloud Photos on iOS devices

Open Settings. Tap your name at the top of the Settings menu. Tap iCloud and Navigate to the iCloud settings. Access the Photos settings by tapping Photos. Close Toggle off Sync this iPhone/iPad to turn off iCloud Photos. Close

Deactivate iCloud Photos on a Mac

Open the Photos application. Go to the menu bar and select Photos, then choose Preferences or Settings. Click the iCloud tab within the Preferences window. Uncheck iCloud Photos to turn it off.

Deactivate iCloud Photos on a Windows PC

Launch iCloud for Windows, ensuring you are logged in with your Apple ID. Find and click iCloud Photos for Windows interface. Uncheck the box for iCloud Photos to deactivate it. Click Done to close the Options window. Click Apply to save the changes.

Deactivate iCloud Photos on an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD

Navigate to the main Settings menu. Scroll to and select Users and Accounts. Tap iCloud within the Accounts menu. Find and select Photos and turn off iCloud Photos. Source: Apple Support Community

How to deactivate iCloud Photos across all devices

If you switch off iCloud Photos on all your devices, you prevent any of your personal or sensitive photos from being uploaded to the cloud. This can be beneficial if you're concerned about privacy or handling sensitive information.

To compensate for the lack of cloud backup, regularly perform photo backups to external hard drives or use alternative secure services like Google Photos to ensure your photos are safely stored and retrievable when needed.

Turn off iCloud Photos on all devices from your iPhone or iPad

Open the Settings app. Tap your name to access your Apple ID settings. Navigate to iCloud, then tap Manage Account Storage. Tap Photos, then select Turn Off & Delete from iCloud. Close

Turn off iCloud Photos on all devices from your Mac

Click the Apple menu () in the upper-left corner of the screen. Choose System Settings (for macOS Ventura and later) or System Preferences (for macOS Monterey and earlier). Click Apple ID. Select iCloud, then click Manage. Select Photos, then click Turn Off and Delete.

Integrating Google Drive into your Apple ecosystem without extra costs

Deactivating iCloud storage doesn't mean you have to forgo the benefits of cloud solutions. For instance, Google Drive provides a more generous free tier with 15GB of storage space, compared to the 5GB offered by iCloud. This makes it an attractive alternative if you want to maximize your storage without extra costs. We created a dedicated guide to help you integrate Google Drive into your Apple ecosystem.