iClever Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $20 $40 Save $20 A Bluetooth keyboard that's portable and feels good to type on for hours on end. Plus, it's compatible with all your devices. Grab it now for just $20. $20 at Amazon

We've become accustomed to banging out long strings of text using the touchscreen on our phones and tablets. And while keyboard apps have gotten really good, it's never going to be the experience of a physical keyboard. Of course, it's not practical to carry a keyboard with you every day, especially if they're clunky. But what if you had an option that was slim, lightweight, and priced at just $20?

What's great about this iClever Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard?

Source: iClever

If you're someone that really works on their phone or tablet, spending hours each day typing out emails, then a physical keyboard is going to be a huge tool tha