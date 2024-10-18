Whether it's protection at a monster truck rally, distraction during an airplane takeoff, or just a moment of peace on a long car drive, a pair of decent kids' headphones is worth its weight in gold to a parent. For me, it only took one four-hour road trip of listening to Bluey reruns against my will and one flight of desperately trying to steer my kid's attention away from popping eardrums to find headphones that appropriately limit the volume to little ears and fit well enough that they can't be easily ripped off.

In a stroke of excellent timing, it was right after our tear- and snack-filled flight landed that iClever asked if my five-year-old and I would be interested in taking their new BTH20 headphones for a spin. This headset is made with kids in mind; it has a smaller form factor, extra plush cushioning, a capped volume level, fun colors, and active noise cancellation. They cost a bit more than you may think they should — but they're worth it.

ANC works surprisingly well

Wide fit range to accommodate many ages

Charging boost within first 10 minutes Cons A bit expensive

Watch out for water (no IP rating specified) $55 at Amazon $40 at iClever

Price, availability, and specs

Since there are a lot of no-name kids' headphones for under $50 out there, and even some trusted brand options like Belkin and JLAB within the same price range, the iClever BTH20 are slightly above the budget class of headphones for kids, coming in with an MSRP of approximately $60.

The headphones are available through Amazon, which is the only place you'll find the headphones outside iClever's own site.

Specifications On-ear or over-ear Over-ear Wired or wireless Wireless, wired optional Battery Life 60 hours ANC off, 35 hours ANC on Noise Cancellation Active noise cancellation Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Microphones Dual mic Movable mic No IP rating Not specified Supported codecs Not specified Charging type USB-C Driver size 40mm Dimensions 6.89 in H x 6.1 in W x 3.1 in D Foldable Yes Case included Dust bag Price $59 Battery charge time Approx. 2 hours Expand

What's good about the iClever BTH20 headphones?

Practically everything, and that's no exaggeration

Before anything else, I want to talk about sound quality. It's a component that, while touched on in my testing of the BTH20, wasn't at the top of the priority list. Kids will enjoy the sounds of slaying Minecraft creepers or their 32nd viewing of the latest Disney film, whether they're hearing it out of $15 Amazon earbuds or premium drivers, the likes of which you'd find in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headset.

That said, the audio quality of these headphones will surprise you. They're no top-shelf $300+ headset but, managing your expectations, the strong, clear mids and vibrant, detailed highs are impressive. The bass is a tad soft, but on a headset designed for children, that's no complaint.

Most parents probably don't like the idea of their kids putting on a headset and cranking the volume to the max. If you're comfortable vacuuming the living room while your kid sits on the couch, then you'd be comfortable with them cranking the volume on the BTH20 headset. It intentionally restricts the highest possible noise level to 80 dBA, which is about as loud as being in the same room as a vacuum.

In my experience, a headset's wearability matters ten times more to a kid than midtone clarity and soundstage. The BTH20 headphones check this box, too. iClever says this headset employs a "pressure-reducing design" to maintain comfort on little heads. It's not clear what specific design components play into pressure reduction, besides the slightly broader headband arch. In any case, my five-year-old kept the BTH20 on for an entire movie without complaint.

The headband and earpieces' extra-plush cushioning certainly play into that, too. However, the pleather padding only covers the headband's crown; as an adult, I generally prefer headsets where the padding extends to the temple, but my child reported no complaints. It's also worth mentioning that the BTH20's headband has an extender with ten stops. Assuming the pleather and speaker components hold up, this means the headset could grow with your kid for many years.

It's no secret that Sony and Bose are the reigning royalty of noise cancellation. If you're an adult or teen in the market for solid ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are pretty hard to beat.

Kid-friendly ANC options are more rare. In addition to the passive seal against noise, the BTH20 headphones offer two active noise cancellation levels for up to 40 decibels of noise reduction. But since the headset doesn't fit on an adult head, it's difficult to put the noise cancellation through rigorous testing.

As a workaround, I had my son wear the headphones with noise cancellation off while he watched a movie on his tablet. I called for him from a different room in the house, and he easily heard me. I also ran the vacuum, and he described the noise level as "just as loud" as if the headphones weren't on. Repeating this with low ANC on, he heard me calling his name again but did not hear when I opened a bag of five-year-old kryptonite — fruit snacks — in the next room over, something that would normally have him barreling into the kitchen. Running the vacuum during low ANC mode was reportedly "pretty loud," but not as loud as the first trial.

Finally, we turned the ANC on high and repeated both experiments. He didn't hear my call or the telltale crinkle of opening a bag of snacks. With high ANC enabled, the vacuum was described as "sort of loud, but fine." All in all, I'm quite confident that the BTH20 headphones would effectively dampen environmental noise like crowds, engines, traffic, or pets in a place where children might get overwhelmed, like in a busy store or on an airplane.

If the ANC isn't turned on, the battery in these headphones will last you weeks, assuming it's used for two to three hours daily. iClever says there are 60 hours of battery in the tank without ANC; without a companion app, it's difficult to monitor this on the parent's end, but we used the headphones for three hours a day every day, finally ending up with a dead battery after the 19th day. That's 57 hours of battery, and pretty true-to-specs if I consider the margin of my five-year-old probably leaving the headset on while not in use. As active noise cancellation is used, battery life falls. There's about 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

I especially appreciated the BTH20's fast charging boost; it grants 5 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes plugged in. If you're a parent and have ever forgotten to charge your kid's electronics, you get it.

A long-lasting battery promises road trips and flights without agonizing over a dead headset, but you can also use the 3.5mm jack and wire the BTH20 directly to its audio source for use without noise cancellation.

What's bad about the iClever BTH20 headphones?

They just might cost more than you want to spend

Go to Amazon and search for kids' headphones. You'll be met with a long list of options under $30, and even under $20. But there's a lot of sacrifice at that price range — most notably, there's the lack of ANC at that price point. If cost is your sole priority, and it's unlikely your child will need active noise cancellation, there are more affordable options out there, even from iClever. However, as far as wireless kids' headsets with ANC go, the BTH20 is one of only a few options, and one of the most affordable.

My last note is a minor one. There's no IP rating specified for the BTH20 headphones, so if your child, like mine, puts things where they aren't supposed to go (in the trashcan, behind furniture, in a full bathtub), I'd be cautious of using these headphones around water.

Should you buy them?

I've already recommended the BTH20 to all my parent friends

My child has three sets of headphones, and he regularly asks for "the blue and green ones." iClever's latest headset gets an enthusiastic letter of recommendation from my kid and me. The iClever BTH20 are comfortable, safe for little ears, and relatively easy for most kids to operate. Assuming noise cancellation falls high on your wish list, the BTH20 headphones aren't an investment you'll regret.

