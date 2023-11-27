Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp $60 $100 Save $40 The original Govee floor lamp light adds just a touch of class and ambiance to any room. With 16 million colors to display, the ability to customize individual segments, over 45 different pre-made lighting scenes, and Alexa compatibility, you'll always have the coolest and best lighting whenever you put the Govee floor lamp. It's an absolute steal for only $60 this Cyber Monday! $60 at Amazon

Smart lights are a great way to add some personality and style to any room in your home. They're versatile and can be customized to match your mood or preferences by changing colors, following the rhythm of your music, or setting up schedules to turn on and off automatically. However, the problem with smart lights is that they can be costly. Fortunately, this Cyber Monday, Govee has fantastic deals on its amazing floor lamp.

In fact, I bought this lamp during Prime Day last month, and it's even cheaper now — only $60! I should have waited, but luckily, you can benefit from my mistake. But you're running out of time to save 40% on Govee RGBIC floor lamp, so don't wait for Cyber Monday to end. Get it now.

I love this lamp!

I have this exact lamp in my living room, which has quickly become my absolute favorite piece of smart home piece I own. The Govee RGBIC floor lamp is the perfect way to get started with smart lights. It's incredibly simple to set up with absolutely no tools required. Once you get it standing up and pointed against a wall — it works really well in a corner, I find — you can connect to the Govee app on your Android or iOS device, and from there, you'll have the ability to customize the lighting, to 16 million different colors or try some of Govee's pre-made lighting scenes that are perfect for all sorts of occasions. I've been using a wide variety of Govee smart lights for a few years now, and I love all the additions Govee has made to its app to make picking scenes, adjusting colors, or setting timers for your light strips super straightforward. And, if you want to dive even deeper, you can create custom scenes and lighting effects, so the options are endless!

On top of all the crazy colors and cool effects you can achieve with the Govee RGBIC floor lamp, it can also light up a room with light when you need to function like a standard lamp. You can even adjust the temperature of the light, so if you like a bright white or a warmer glow.

I think it's the best smart home Cyber Monday deal you'll find this year, so don't miss out on the best opportunity to add some pizzazz to your home!