Google's Pixel 5 is starting to get a little long in the tooth, as it has just been replaced with two proper flagships, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Not everyone is unequivocally in love with the new series, though, especially since Google no longer offers small phones — the Pixel 6 is just so much bigger than the Pixel 5. As spotted by renowned XDA Forums member Freak07 (via the Google News Telegram channel), Google initially tested Tensor, its first self-developed SoC, in a Pixel 5, making me dream about the things that could have been.

Freak07 dug through the Pixel 6 source code, uncovering interesting tidbits, such as Face Unlock possibly coming to the Pixel 6 series soon. He also found out that Google apparently had a different variant of the Tensor chip in the works. While the Pixel 6's Tensor version is codenamed gs101-b0, this unpublished other variant is called gs101-a0, with slightly varying clock speeds. The documentation further mentions that this processor was supposed to be used in a device called "whitefin," which is an interesting mix of the "redfin" codename for the Pixel 5 and the "whitechapel" name that exists for the Tensor chip. This connection was previously spotted by Mishaal Rahman, who initially uncovered the "whitefin" nomenclature.

pixel-5-and-pixel-6-4-1

With all this in mind, it's certainly a possibility that Tensor may have not been ready for the Pixel 5, forcing Google to opt for the Snapdragon 765G instead. The timeline is a little unclear, though, so we don't know if Google initially explored launching the Pixel 5 with a Tensor SoC or if the company just wanted to test the new chip on an existing hardware frame, without focusing on developing its new Pixel 6 series just yet.

The thought of a Tensor-equipped phone in the form factor of a Pixel 5 is still very appealing, whatever happened to it during development. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are massive, and even the Pixel 5a is bigger than the Pixel 5. A third, smaller phone is noticeably absent from Google's current flagship lineup, if we set aside the aging (and out-of-stock) Pixel 4a. A phone like this could have been a neat direct competitor to the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, which are smaller than both the Pixel 6 series and the iPhone 13 Pro Max (which are about the same unwieldy size).

A small Pixel 6 would have had enough merit on its own, even without looking at the competition. There have been many complaints about the new Pixels' massive bodies and Google's switch to a lineup divided by capabilities and features rather than size.

Maybe this Pixel 6 Mini will be a reality next year in the form of a Pixel 7 Mini. In the meantime, let's keep dreaming about a Pixel 5 running on Tensor silicon.

Pixel 6 Pro review (15)
Completely discharging your Google Pixel 6 can break its fingerprint scanner

Looks like only a factory reset fixes the problem for those running into this

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Manuel Vonau (1488 Articles Published)

Manuel is a tech enthusiast and Android fan based in Berlin. When he's not writing articles for Android Police, he's probably out and about as a videographer.

More From Manuel Vonau