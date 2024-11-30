If you switch phones or carriers frequently, eSIMs can seem like a bit of a pain with the need for QR codes or app downloads to get started. Regardless, your next phone will likely come with an eSIM instead of a physical SIM, especially if you or anyone on your plan likes iPhones, which have ditched the physical SIM slot in the US.

From the outside, an eSIM makes a lot of sense because you should be able to easily change phone plans or add another phone plan without ordering a new SIM or popping open the tiny SIM tray on your phone. Unfortunately, eSIM hasn’t done all that much to make changing phone plans easier, with some carriers not offering eSIM on some phone models.

Don’t get me wrong, when eSIM works exactly as it should, it’s fine, but not really any better than popping in a new physical SIM.

Related Best eSIM-compatible Android phones in 2024 Tired of dealing with physical SIM cards? Get a phone that doesn't need one

Are eSIMs really more useful than physical SIMs?

Downloading a new SIM is quick, but not the most flexible

Close

If you’ve been wondering if you need to switch to eSIM, you probably don’t. Some phones allow you to convert your physical SIM to an eSIM, but there’s really no reason to do this besides freeing up your SIM slot for a second SIM. If you're using an eSIM, there's a good chance that you only switched while getting a new Android phone, or by switching carriers.

One issue with eSIM is there can be compatibility issues between carriers, even if your phone technically supports eSIM and the network in question. For example, an unlocked phone may not show up as eSIM-compatible on Verizon, while another carrier shows compatibility. This happened with the Galaxy S23 Ultra I use to test carriers; if I enter the IMEI on Verizon’s site, it pushes me to get a physical SIM (pSIM), but eSIM worked when testing Mint Mobile.

One thing to note is that a phone that may seem to be incompatible may actually work with eSIM on a carrier. This is because the phone’s IMEI needs to be in the carrier’s database to work, and if the phone was sold by another carrier or unlocked, it may not be. Often, all one needs to do is contact customer support to get the phone added to the carrier on the back end. Still, that’s a lot to do for a customer looking for a quick and easy setup.

I reached out to Verizon Value, the people that run the popular prepaid carrier Visible, to see how eSIMs were being used by their customers, and I was surprised by the response. In an email response, it was claimed that around 75% of Visible customers use eSIM on their current devices. This is likely helped by new devices activating with eSIM, and the ease of activating a BYOD device using the Visible app and an eSIM download.

It also appears that the savviest users are using eSIM, as eSIM users have 40% more data usage than pSIM users, while also being 46% more likely to use a premium plan. They also appear to make more use of other plan features, like using a smartwatch and traveling abroad. Verizon Value noted that eSIM users were 10 times more likely to have a wearable plan and 57% more likely to have used a Global Pass for international travel.

You should also keep in mind that new iPhones only use eSIM in the US, and Visible’s smartwatch plan only works with Apple Watch, but it’s still interesting to see how these users are getting more out of their plans overall.

What was so wrong with a physical SIM?

Are eSIMs a solution in search of a problem?

To be fair, physical SIMs have their own issues and could often be one of the first parts of a phone to go bad if water makes it inside. In fact, a lot of phones put their liquid contact indicator stickers right inside the SIM tray. Some older models could also have trouble with the pins in the SIM slot getting bent down, or making poor contact. The nice thing about an eSIM is it doesn’t need to make a physical connection to work.

Finally, if you have a SIM ejection tool, which is included with most SIM cards, you could easily pull your SIM out and swap it into a new phone. This is fine as long as you’re the one doing it, but if a bad actor gets your SIM, they could have access to your incoming messages, including two-factor authentication codes if you still have services using SMS for validation.

eSIM still has its uses

As much as I’ve been underwhelmed by the use of eSIM as the default for most carriers, it has made it a lot easier to try a new carrier or pick up a short-term plan; if you want to try a new carrier, but unsure if it works in your area, you can get an eSIM free trial for the three major networks. This way you don’t need to port your phone number to a carrier you’re not sure you'll keep, and there’s no need to put in a payment method.

There are also some clever data plan options from providers like Saily, AloSIM, and Airalo, which make it easy to pick up a short-term data plan whether you’re at home or abroad. This can make international travel extremely easy, especially when your plan doesn’t support international roaming.