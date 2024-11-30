Samsung weathered plenty of criticism for its lackluster designs and apparent limited innovation in 2024. I understand the argument at higher price ranges. We expect the best from phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for almost $1,400. However, the Galaxy A15 5G gets lumped in unfairly. It isn't as flashy as other budget phones from overseas, but it doesn't have to be. It delivers a reliable experience for under $200. I used the Galaxy A15 5G for a week, and here's why it's popular.

It makes financial sense for many

It's hard to argue against affordable

I love how easily accessible the Galaxy A15 is in terms of price and availability. The phone can be purchased unlocked through Samsung and Amazon online. You can usually find them at physical Walmart locations, often with attractive sales attached. Holiday sales are ramping up, and the Galaxy A15 is available through more retailers at a discount to its original price. The Galaxy A15 has a low barrier to entry, and it's even lower when you factor in carrier deals.

It's easy to walk into a carrier store and pick up a new Galaxy A15 5G for only a few dollars added to your monthly bill. Many of our favorite MVNOs offer steep discounts on the Galaxy A15 5G to sign on with a new line. It's a fantastic incentive if you're comfortable sticking with one carrier for two or three years. Price is a huge factor for millions of buyers, and the Galaxy A15 5G fits many budgets.

Budget doesn't have to mean bad

We get much more than we used to

It wasn't long ago that budget devices were painful to use, with dreadful chipsets and depressing LCDs. Samsung did a great job avoiding those pitfalls with the Galaxy A15. I love its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Games like Pokémon Go look fantastic, and YouTube videos are crisp. It isn't the most color-accurate OLED I've used this year, but it doesn't have to be for under $200. It does the job, and I enjoy using its display.

In my review, I was pleased with the Dimensity 6100+ powering the Galaxy A15 5G, and I'm happy it's held up well. It experiences slowdowns, but the phone doesn't lag for seconds after opening an app. I still think the 4GB of RAM holds it back. I've used other phones with the same chipset and more RAM and noticed a difference, but nothing that would prevent me from buying. Many overestimate what most people do with their smartphones. While editing 4K video would be off-limits on the Galaxy A15, it does the basics well.

It isn't only about specs

Software and support matters, too

When I mention the Galaxy A15 favorably, I get a lot of pushback from people who say that Xiaomi and POCO budget devices offer better specs for the same price. Technically, that's true. However, those aren't phones I'd buy. If you need a reliable phone, it's best to look at the Galaxy A15 because of Samsung's software and support. One UI is intuitive, well-designed, and runs smoothly on the Galaxy A15 5G. Samsung also promises four major Android upgrades and five years of security patches, giving you added peace of mind.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G camera samples

It's easy to lose sight of what's vital in a phone. A device that runs Facebook and Instagram, makes phone calls (remember those?), and takes decent photos of kids and pets is more than enough for many consumers. I was pleasantly surprised by the Galaxy A15's 50MP primary sensor. In good lighting, you get a decent image. It isn't a bad-looking phone, either. Samsung's uniform design language means that budget phones look roughly similar to more expensive offerings.

Worth a look if you love saving money

I noticed a difference in performance between my Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy A15. Still, I wasn't in a hurry to remove my SIM from the A15. I could answer emails, handle work Slack messages, and catch a few Pokémon. Still, the phone doesn't have the latest Galaxy AI features. Its all-plastic design means it's lightweight, and I can carry it around worry-free without a case. If you want to save money or don't want to spend $800 on an iPhone, the Galaxy A15 5G is a phone you shouldn't be afraid of.