If you want to add a little fun or functionality to your life, pick up one of the best foldable phones. Our favorite is the OnePlus Open, even if it isn't the newest choice. The recently announced Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might also be in the running for that title. Still, Samsung made foldables mainstream. While the first Galaxy Z Fold device broke in the hands of reviewers, Samsung learned from those mistakes, improving the durability and feature set of its future Z series phones.

Now, the most polished foldable comes from Samsung, even if the best one doesn't come from Samsung. Despite Samsung playing it safe with recent foldables, the best folding phone for first-time buyers is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6. I used the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 side-by-side for two weeks. Here's what I learned.

What I like about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

It's thin enough to feel natural to people used to slab phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most expensive phones on the planet, starting at $1,900. You might think the most expensive phone is the best phone. That isn't always the case, especially when foldables are concerned. There's a lot to like about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, notably the giant 7.6-inch main screen, with minuscule bezels and gorgeous quality. It's like a slightly slimmer traditional phone when closed and a small tablet (a bit tinier than an iPad mini) when opened.

It's almost a flagship in every sense of the word. The new boxy design makes it look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, like that flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's cameras are lacking. The main camera sensor in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the same one found in the base Galaxy S24, so it isn't premium. Outside of that, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has great displays and even better performance, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset.

A main display comparison between the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (left) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (right).

It's the nicest foldable phone I've used, putting my Google Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4 to shame. However, I'm hesitant to recommend the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to first-time buyers. Switching to a book-style foldable doesn't only mean paying more and dealing with a thicker device. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thin, measuring 12.1 millimeters when folded. It means changing behavior and actively thinking of ways to use the main screen. Otherwise, you'll use the cover screen 90% of the time because of muscle memory and habits.

If you don't have a clear purpose for wanting a big-screen foldable, you may be disappointed with owning one. For example, if you like to read or watch videos on your smartphone during your daily commute, the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 6 main screen might be nice. By contrast, if you think a foldable might replace tablets or laptops or if you think bigger is better, you might want more. Or worse, use the cover screen most of the time.

What I like about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

It's easier for average users to find appeal to the folding aspect of this clamshell phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is more approachable for first-time foldable users because they already know how to use it. Think of the 3.4-inch cover screen like a smartwatch and the 6.7-inch main screen like a phone. You can fold the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in half, making it feel more akin to a pair of TWS earbuds in your pocket than a phone. It's more portable despite the thickness. It feels comfortable in a pocket, small purse, or bag.

It would be inconvenient if you had to open the Galaxy Z Flip 6 display every time you needed to check something on your phone. That's why the cover screen functions like a smartwatch, showing you critical information and letting you take action without opening your phone.

You can check the time, weather, or notifications, respond to a text message, or change the song from the cover screen. If you've used a smartwatch or completed an action from your phone's lock screen before, you know how to use the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen.

Then, the main screen will feel familiar. The aspect ratio is taller than the average traditional smartphone, but you'll feel at home on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It has much of what you'd expect in this form factor, from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset to the main 50MP camera sensor. While the Motorola Razr+ (2024) might seem better on paper, I have a few concerns as an owner of the 2023 model, like the build quality and software support.