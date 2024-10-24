I've been kind to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. I rate it strongly in my review and enjoy using it. The hardware and software are hard to find fault with, but the price weakens the argument for buying it. However, carrier deals, Samsung trade-in offers, and Best Buy gift cards soften the blow, making the Galaxy S24 FE a solid choice.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8a is the most Pixel Pixel since the Pixel 3. It's an undeniably Google design in a way the Google Pixel 9 Pro isn't. It's compact and quirky with impressive credentials. However, choosing between the two means deciding between different views of what a mid-range phone should be. I used both side-by-side for a week. Here's what you need to know.

What I like about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Performance and design

I started my review by highlighting how much I love the Galaxy S24 FE's display. I will do the same here. It's a gorgeous 6.7-inch 1080p panel. I liked the Galaxy S23 FE display, but I love the panel on the S24 FE. It's a step up and excellent for a mid-range device. It's crisp and vibrant, with games and movies looking fantastic. I also love that Samsung made it a versatile display, allowing us to turn down the saturation or crank it up.

The Galaxy S24 FE feels more like a flagship than the Pixel 8a. Its design mirrors Samsung's more expensive phones, while the Pixel 8a feels like a mid-range device. That isn't a knock on the Pixel 8a. However, if you're looking for something more like a Galaxy S24+ without paying that kind of money, the Galaxy S24 FE has you covered.

Samsung went to great lengths to excite us about Galaxy AI on the S24 FE, yet I find it the most pedestrian part of the phone.

I don't dislike Tensor chipsets, and I had no issues with the Pixel 8a's performance. However, the Exynos 2400e chipset powering the Galaxy S24 FE is impressive. Both handle daily tasks efficiently, but when you power up your favorite AAA mobile game, you'll see the Galaxy S24 FE pull ahead. I played games at higher graphics settings with better frames. In addition, the Galaxy S24 FE could stay cooler for longer thanks to its vapor chamber. If you're a hardcore gamer, there is only one choice, even with the higher price.

At this point, you've made up your mind about One UI. Either you love Samsung's Android flavor, or you don't. Regardless of your preference, Samsung has done an excellent job pushing out reliable and consistent software updates. The Galaxy S24 FE joins its more expensive siblings in receiving seven generations of software updates with security patches to match.

Samsung went to great lengths to excite us about Galaxy AI on the S24 FE, yet I find it the most pedestrian part of the phone. Sketch to Image works well, and I'm pleased with the performance of Samsung's version of Magic Editor, but that isn't why I'd spend more on the Galaxy S24 FE.

What I like about the Google Pixel 8a

Camera and software support

The Google Pixel A series has always been about the camera. It's a way to get great smartphone photos without spending flagship prices. Mid-range cameras have improved over the last few years, but the Google Pixel 8a still tops the competition.

If you were to take 100 point-and-shoot photos with the Pixel 8a and Galaxy S24 FE in various lighting conditions, you'd be happier with the output of the Pixel 8a more often than the Galaxy S24 FE. Photos are sharper with more detail. The S24 FE features a 3x optical zoom in addition to its primary and ultrawide sensors. Still, Google's computational magic makes up for not being as versatile as the Galaxy S24 FE.

Google Pixel 8a camera samples

Google is no software slouch, and Android 15 with Material You runs well on the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a will get the same seven years of software support as the Galaxy S24 FE and Pixel feature drops a few times a year. I think I'm among the few who enjoy using Gemini Live and see its promise. It isn't exclusive to Google phones, but I still feel the Pixel 8a features as much AI functionality as the Galaxy S24 FE without the premium price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE camera samples