I don't make a habit of recommending smartphone upgrades after only two years. Flagship phones from three and four years ago are perfectly usable today, and we rarely test the limitations of new chipsets. However, when upgrading from the Google Pixel 7 Pro, fans will appreciate an early upgrade more than in other years. Google put significant effort into improving the user experience and addressed many of my complaints with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you stayed with the company for years, it's time to reward yourself by picking up a new Pixel 9 Pro XL. I used both for a week. Here's why you should upgrade.

Read our review Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: The best big Android phone Google's big flagship earns its $100 price bump and then some

A more refined design and much better display

Super Actua is everything

Google Pixel displays were always duller and dimmer to my eyes. I usually never set my brightness to 100% indoors, but I typically felt the need to with devices like my Pixel 4 XL. It was a frustrating weakness because reviewers highlighted it on every release, yet Google didn't feel the need to address the problem. The Pixel 7 Pro featured a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED panel. While it's a high-quality display, it lacked the same vibrancy and brightness of its contemporaries. Google solved that with its Super Actua displays.

The Tensor G3 powering the Pixel 8 series was a huge improvement, but the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro XL takes things a step further.

Pixel 7 Pro owners will immediately notice the difference in the Pixel 9 Pro XL's Super Actua display. It's significantly brighter with better colors and contrast. Most of the time, when you interact with your phone, you use the display, so I'm glad Google decided to take it seriously. It turned a weakness into a strength.

The Pixel 7 Pro used premium materials, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL feels like a finished product. It's Google's most refined Pixel to date, and while the design cues from the iPhone might be off-putting to some, it's hard to deny Google put together a quality device.

Tensor comes into its own

Google's chipset is no longer a space heater

It's impressive how far Tensor has come in two years. The original Tensor chipset and the G2 model suffered from heat management issues and battery life. I never got fantastic battery life from my Pixel 7 Pro. While it wasn't the space heater that my Pixel 6 was, it still got warm along the frame from modest use. It hurt performance and aggravated users. If you look at key complaints from Pixels of that era, overheating often tops the list, and Google went a few generations without fully correcting the issue.

The Tensor G3 powering the Pixel 8 series was a huge improvement, but the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro XL takes things a step further. I've had very few issues with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and aside from a bit of warmth during setup, I haven't noticed overheating problems. I've also noticed considerably better battery life from my Pixel 9 Pro XL. It gets almost two or three more hours of screen on time than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google also uses a higher quality modem in the Pixel 9 series, the Exynos 5400, which prevents the dropped calls that plagued my use of earlier Pixels. It's a collection of minor issues that add to big overall changes.

Google does odds and ends better now

No more fingerprint headaches

If you owned a Pixel 6 from launch, you can relate to the mind-numbing frustration of using its fingerprint sensor. Mine only worked roughly 50% of the time, and that number might be generous. In my years of reviewing, I've wanted to throw very few phones at the wall, but the Pixel 6 almost got that distinction. The sensor in the Pixel 7 Pro was an improvement, but it was still optical. It was a step behind the ultrasonic tech used in phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Google moved to an ultrasonic sensor for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which works smoothly. I haven't had a single hiccup getting into my phone, and it's fast and secure. Sure, it's another smaller creature comfort item, but I love that Google focuses on these issues rather than squeezing out a few more Antutu score points to impress reviewers.

It isn't exactly blazing, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL has faster charging speeds, close to 40W wired, compared to 23W wired for the Pixel 7 Pro. It isn't a considerable spec jump, but it makes a difference if you forget to plug in your phone overnight and have only an hour to grab some juice.

Don't spend money if you don't have to

I don't want anyone spending money they don't have to, and you'll still get features like Gemini Live on your Pixel 7 Pro. If you're happy with your Pixel 7 Pro, keep it as long as you like. However, suppose you're like me and have been frustrated by Pixels for years despite being a fan of the devices. If so, the Pixel 9 Pro XL rewards your dedication with a device that alleviates many previous Pixel pains. If you can trade in your Pixel 7 Pro on an excellent carrier deal, it might be worth looking at an early upgrade unless you really need a space heater for winter.