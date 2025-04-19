Of all my online subscriptions, YouTube Premium offers the most value for the money. The subscription includes ad-free videos and access to YouTube Music. While I haven't had issues with the app, I tried other platforms to see if I was missing out on something. I downloaded Spotify and Apple Music, two popular music streaming services. I also installed Tidal, a lesser-known music service that supports lossless audio streaming.

After spending a week on these platforms, I canceled my subscriptions and returned to YouTube Music. I save money because it's free with my YouTube Premium subscription, and there are features I didn't find on other platforms. While many people may favor Spotify due to its social elements, I returned to YouTube Music and won't pay for another music streaming app. Here's why.

Originals, covers, instrumentals — it has them all

Don't forget the remixes