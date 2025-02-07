The OnePlus 13 is finally here, and as with recent flagship models, OnePlus has once again collaborated with Hasselblad to fine-tune its cameras. The company has been hyping up the new camera system on the OnePlus 13 and early reviews suggest promising performance. So, I decided to put it to the test. I took the OnePlus 13 to a Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi recently, and here's how it held up.

A closer look at the OnePlus 13's cameras

Breaking down the OnePlus 13 camera hardware

Before diving in, let's take a quick look at the OnePlus 13's camera hardware. Similar to last year's OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 features a triple-camera setup on the back, each with a 50MP sensor. The primary 50MP wide-angle lens comes with an f/1.6 aperture, multi-directional Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF), and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Accompanying it is a 50MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.0 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Completing the setup is a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, 6x digital crop zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom.

While it may seem like OnePlus is using an inferior periscope telephoto sensor compared to last year's OnePlus 12, which featured a 64MP sensor, the new 50MP sensor is actually larger, allowing more light intake and offering a slightly better zoom range (73mm on the OnePlus 13 vs. 70mm on last year's model). Additionally, OnePlus claims to have made several enhancements on the software side as well.

One feature that the company has been heavily promoting on the OnePlus 13 is its new Dual Exposure Algorithm. Simply put, this technology allows the camera to capture two photos simultaneously — one with short exposure and one with long exposure — and then stitch them together. According to the company, this technique helps the OnePlus 13 produce sharp images with minimal motion blur.

But how does it perform in real-world settings? Take a look at the shots from the phone yourself.

Real-world concert shots from the OnePlus 13

Does it handle concert lighting like a pro?

At first glance, the OnePlus 13 handles concert photography surprisingly well, especially considering that most of the shots were taken using the 3x telephoto zoom sensor, often pushed to 6x or more. The camera app also features a built-in "Stage" mode, which enhances photo and video processing for such scenarios. It's worth noting that the camera app automatically prompted to enable this mode, and I didn't have to go into settings or swipe through options to activate it.

Looking at the images, the OnePlus 13 handles extreme concert lighting impressively, balancing colors and exposure exceptionally well. In the first and second shots above, the phone strikes the perfect balance between bright stage lights and darker backgrounds. As with previous OnePlus devices, the color processing is punchy and on the vibrant side, but the subject remains well-exposed without appearing washed out. The bright lights are also well-controlled, avoiding any overexposure.