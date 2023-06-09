The Google Play Games for PC beta has expanded to 56 countries, bringing the desktop application closer to worldwide coverage. For those unfamiliar with the app, it isn't a slapdash emulation of every title on the Google Play Store; Google has worked with developers to produce PC versions of their games that work seamlessly with keyboard and mouse inputs and large screens.

While most of the best mobile-exclusive games on the Play Store haven't made their way to PC yet, plenty of excellent Android games are still available. Unfortunately, the current list of games is skewed towards idle and free-to-play puzzle games, so I scoured the list for the top titles. Remember that even though many of the best Android controllers are compatible with PCs, the Google Play Games PC beta doesn't support controllers yet; you must use a keyboard and mouse.

What do I need to play Google Play Games on a PC?

Before you get started, check that your computer meets the minimum requirements and that Google Play Games for PC is available in your country. Google has a complete list of system requirements, but at minimum, your computer needs:

Windows 10.

10GB SSD drive.

8GB RAM.

Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU.

4-core CPU (preferably Intel).

Windows admin account.

Is it worth downloading Google Play Games for PC?

In a nutshell, yes. While the current library isn't comprehensive enough to recommend it over other PC gaming services, it's a great way to play a mobile game on PC without missing out on earning Play Points.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact offers some of the most spectacular visuals on Android, but the effect can be wasted on a mobile screen unless you have one of our top gaming phones. While Genshin Impact already has a presence on PC via the dedicated client, the Google Play Games version is equally as stunning.

Playing through the Google Play Games PC client allows you to make in-game purchases via your Google Play balance and earn Play Points. Beyond this, it's an identical experience to the standalone desktop client.

Genshin Impact isn't fully integrated with the Google Play Games PC client; the installation procedure will take you through the standalone client before you can launch it through the Google Play Games client.

Jetpack Joyride

While spectacular visuals like Genshin Impact are great, it's the porting of classic mobile titles to PC that we're most excited about. Jetpack Joyride made a brief appearance on PC with Windows 8 but is currently absent in the Microsoft Store. However, thanks to Google Play Games, you can now play this classic side scroller on a PC once again.

Designed for smaller screens, Jetpack Joyride doesn't scale particularly well to desktop monitors, but thankfully the gameplay it's just as addicting as ever.

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is one of the best platformers on the Play Store, and until Google Play Games for PC came along, your phone was the only place to play it. However, you can now play this gritty RPG/platformer game on a PC.

Grimvalor might be the game that benefits most from its PC port. Playing with a mouse and keyboard is much more comfortable than touch screens, and the graphics look excellent on the big screen. It feels like it was meant to be a PC game all along.

What game will you play first?

Google Play Games for PC is still in beta, so we can forgive the relatively disappointing selection of games for now. For the full release, we hope to see more fantastic mobile exclusives arrive on PC, including our favorite Netflix games, as its library is fast becoming one of the best places to find the latest and greatest mobile games.