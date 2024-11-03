I saw some strange stuff this week: bearded women, six-legged reindeer, and a guy driving a car with his head sticking through the windshield. But none of those images were real. I was testing AI image generators in search of a favorite, and my top pick may be installed on flagship Android phones.

AI image generators turn text prompts into pictures. Their popularity spiked in 2022 when text-to-image AI models like DALL-E, MidJourney, and Stable Diffusion captured the attention of tech communities. These are still around and have improved, but my favorite is Google Gemini.

Gemini is Google's AI chatbot, and I tested its image-generation abilities alongside nine alternatives. Although far from perfect, it's the one I am most happy with. It is simple to use and produces convincing images with only a few iterations.

What can the Gemini AI image generator do?

And what it can't unless you pay

To generate images, open the Gemini app on your phone or go to Google Gemini on the web. Then, type your prompt, and an image pops up a few moments later.

Unlike alternatives, Gemini generates images for free. However, only Gemini Advanced subscribers can request images of people. The ability to visualize people was removed from Gemini in early 2024 after controversy but has been improved and brought back. Paying and free users get a high-resolution picture (2,048 by 2,048 pixels) generated by the same AI model, Google's Imagen 3.

Gemini is blocked from generating images containing children or identifiable people like celebrities. Requests for violent, sexual, or disturbing content are not processed. Google's Prohibited Use Policy page goes over the ways in which it isn't okay to use its generative AI.

What are the alternatives to Gemini's AI images?

Source: Adobe

There are dozens of AI image generators, but the capable alternatives to Gemini come from names you've heard before. ChatGPT and Microsoft Designer leverage the DALL-E 3 AI model and give you several free images per day. In my experience, Gemini's images are more realistic and accurate. Adobe's Firefly is worth considering for fictional and artistic images. It falls apart when you request anything that requires a realistic-looking human.

Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, and Flux.1 are the most worthy rivals to Gemini, especially for professional applications. However, I couldn't test them as thoroughly as I wanted. Still, the results looked promising and may match or exceed Gemini's capabilities in certain uses.

This makes Gemini my favorite AI image generator

It isn't only that it's free to try