I’ve been using Palm Pilots for over 25 years. They were the original distraction-free technology before we even needed such a thing. You didn’t spend the money on a Palm Pilot to play games or scroll social media. You spent the extra money on a Palm PDA because you had a job to do. Palm Pilots were the original productivity monsters, keeping us on schedule and connected through lightweight email programs and RSS feeds.

I still use a Palm V to organize my to-do lists and maintain contacts. It’s fantastic for keeping a clear record of which stories I still have to work on, and it’s a more valuable tool than you’d think, surrounded by today’s capable flagship smartphones. I use a Palm Pilot in 2025; here’s why you should pick one up.

Almost zero chance of distractions

Nothing happens on a Palm Pilot that you don’t want

I pre-ordered one of the new Pebble Watches for the same reason I use a Palm V in 2025: it’s purpose-built. Sure, the Palm V wasn’t designed that way 25 years ago, but as technology has moved on, the Palm took on that role. We’re bombarded with too many devices meant to do everything. Each new smartphone and smartwatch has to appeal to every consumer possible to maximize potential sales, but we lose something in the process. Devices with limited functions are a joy to use because they’re designed to do a few things well instead of doing everything with varying degrees of success.

When looking through notes in my Palm V, I can’t be distracted by a random message or notification. No family members or friends will pull me in another direction, and I won’t see that Facebook post notification that will lead to a 30-minute social media scroll. Most distractions are innocent enough, and we might not even realize how much of a time drain they become, but you’ll be shocked at how much of your day you reclaim by using something like a Palm V to keep your schedule and to-do lists.

Older technology is inexpensive

Pick up PDAs for pennies on the dollar

I collect vintage laptops, and like most retro items, costs have skyrocketed. Old Apple PowerBooks and IBM ThinkPads fetch a premium, and enjoying retro tech is an expensive hobby. However, vintage PDAs have yet to spike in price. New-in-box or lightly used examples can be purchased for under $50, making them fantastic value for the usage you’ll get. I used to use a Palm IIIxe and Palm VII, but I managed to score a Palm V new off eBay a few years ago. Surprisingly, the 25-year-old rechargeable battery still works well, holding a charge for over a month.

Downloading the programs you’ll need is also inexpensive, with some work. I use an older laptop to sync my Palm V, downloading various freeware and abandonware apps from the internet. The beauty of the PalmOS platform was how easy it was to write apps and how many apps were developed over its long lifespan. If it was productivity-based, chances are there is an app out there somewhere. And the Palm platform isn’t devoid of fun; there are plenty of great games and educational apps to download that still have value today.

Focus is a powerful tool

Taking an extra moment has benefits

I tend to jot down notes and ideas quickly and then move on to something else in my brain. This is fantastic for saving time but not ideal for retention and thought development. When I started using my Palm V again, I remembered more. Instead of bouncing around my day, I had an idea of the whole picture. It’s also an excellent tool for planning. I don’t spend nearly enough time thinking about whether I should be doing something or the most efficient way to go about my day, but using a Palm Pilot forces me to think about it and gives me distraction-free time to do so.

I also love using a Palm Pilot because it helps me commit notes to memory rather than just collecting them for later. You’ll be surprised how well you retain information when you enter it into a Palm, using the stylus to peck in letters deliberately. There’s also nothing quite like the satisfaction of hot-syncing your appointments and ideas while your Palm sits in its cradle.

You have to want it

I’m the first to admit that you must enjoy vintage technology to use an older Palm Pilot in 2025. Nostalgia certainly creeps in, but if you’re predisposed, there are still plenty of excellent uses for PalmOS devices. Sure, many productivity apps with better workflows and software like Galaxy AI can help you through your day. Still, nothing will ever have the charm and simplicity of using a Palm Pilot to navigate your life — without any threat of a pesky Instagram notification derailing your progress.