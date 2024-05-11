This time of year is usually full of excitement for us tech enthusiasts. We get Google I/O and Apple WWDC. We, in the tech community, and I'm really trying to avoid calling us nerds here, consider this our Christmas season. Techmas, if you will. But last year's Google I/O felt more like a never-ending loop of AI this and AI that. Google certainly overhyped its nascent Bard AI, now Gemini, and I really hope it doesn't double down on that this year. Wishful thinking, I know.

Google I/O is for Android

This is the most important event of the year for the Android operating system

Google hosts a conference every year called Google I/O, where it unveils its latest and greatest advancements. These range from updates and new features for its software to new hardware prototypes, although new Pixel phone announcements are usually reserved for a fall event. I/O is a vital event for the entire Android ecosystem, including all the third-party OEMs who use the system on their phones, as well as the developers who make all the apps we love (it's a developer conference, after all).

Last year, at Google I/O 2023, we were feted with big promises of wonderful AI features in nearly every aspect of Google's product line. Gmail would write emails for us. Google Bard was available to all (in a few countries). Google Photos became magical. And let's not forget how AI was coming to Google Search and the Play Store, two deliverables upon which we still wait. The point is that Google talked a lot about AI during last year's I/O. I'm really hoping it doesn't do it again this year.

AI fatigue

There will be eye rolls

I've got AI fatigue after nearly a year of being hammered by the buzzword. I swear that things weren't even this annoying at the height of the crypto phase. I suspect I'm not alone. Every company seems to be jamming AI into its products, and most of these are simply gimmicks that never come to full fruition. The rest of them will be barely useful in our lives. Forgettable background options are what most AI features amount to, in my opinion.

Take Magic Compose as an example. You can have Google's AI write a message for you on your Pixel, provided you're using RCS on Google Messages. The kicker? You need to first write a message, and then AI can rewrite it. That's but one example of a completely superfluous use of artificial intelligence technology.

Deja vu and disappointment

This year's I/O will probably feel like a broken record

Not every feature can be "revolutionary" and "transformative," the two buzzwords Google loved to use at last year's I/O. I'm still waiting for some of those features to transform my life, and we're only a few days away from the next I/O. Where's my revolutionary AI genius that was going to sort my photo library into perfectly themed albums? Oh wait, that's still a job left for me to complete.

Honestly, I can't shake this nagging feeling that we're in for another round of "transformative AI is the future" at Google I/O 2024 without seeing anything transformative for the present.

My wish list for I/O 2024

Here's what I would like to see instead of AI

Google has great software; there's no denying that. I would like to see it get better. Sure, AI could be used to enhance stuff in the background, but my wishlist for practical improvements to Android and Google's suite of apps and hardware sure would have a much bigger impact on my day-to-day usage of Google products.

Level up YouTube Music: YouTube Music has the potential to be a great music streaming service. I'd love to see Google clean up podcasts and increase the streaming quality of music, which is currently capped at 256kbps AAC.

YouTube Music has the potential to be a great music streaming service. I'd love to see Google clean up podcasts and increase the streaming quality of music, which is currently capped at 256kbps AAC. Everyday Pixel magic: Let's see Google software and hardware play together seamlessly. There were plenty of overheating issues and modem drops with previous Pixels that Google has hopefully fixed. Or how about revamping Chrome, so it's as slick on Android as it is on that "other" operating system (cough iOS cough)?

Let's see Google software and hardware play together seamlessly. There were plenty of overheating issues and modem drops with previous Pixels that Google has hopefully fixed. Or how about revamping Chrome, so it's as slick on Android as it is on that "other" operating system (cough iOS cough)? More immersive views on Maps: One of my favorite drops from last year's I/O was the immersive view feature for Google Maps. This is a wonderful new way to interact with maps, and I would love to see Google bring this to more cities around the world.

Sometimes, you need to pause and shore up what you have before you race ahead again. These kinds of practical improvements would go a long way to improving the Android experience for everyone.

AI has dampened the Techmas spirit this year

I don't know how excited to feel about this year's I/O. I suspect we're going to get a lot more "AI this" and "AI that" rather than anything super exciting. There is not much draw to watching it this year. Of course, I will, but I understand why a lot of people won't. Don't get me wrong, I'm excited to see what Android 15 has in store, and what the new Pixel Fold will look like (and be called). I'm also curious about Pixel tablets. But I'm not looking forward to sitting through all the AI announcements. AI has worn out its welcome.