Over the years, Android has kept changing, and so do its apps. What was once an excellent app may no longer be, thanks to things like buyouts or devs that give up the ghost chasing quality, instead opting to chase money. This creates a situation where the apps that used to be my favorites no longer are, with Android and its app selection constantly evolving. This is why I wanted to detail a few of my newfound favorite video apps. They may not be the main apps you think of when you go looking for a video player, this isn't a list for VLC or MX Player, nope, this is a list for the players you probably haven't heard of, but should. Let's dig in.

1 Next Player

Source: Next Player

Ease of use is definitely something I look for with all of my app choices, especially when it comes to video players, which is precisely why Next Player is at the top of my list. At only 50k downloads, it is one of the lesser-known players on today's list, but let me reassure you it's a banger. First off, the interface is slick and stays out of the way, all the while using Android's native ExoPlayer, keeping things close to the metal when it comes to performance. Of course, this is an app that is still in active development, so things aren't perfect, such as missing SSA subtitle support, but at the end of the day, if you're looking for a video player that stays out of your way while looking good doing it, do yourself a favor and check out Next Player, after all, it's free.

2 Nova Video Player

Source: NOVA Video Player

Next up is Nova Video Player, and at a million-plus downloads, it's one of the more popular players on today's list. And there is a reason for that: it's an excellent player for Android/Google TV. It's also great on phones, but if you're truly itching for a robust player that will handle the majority of formats on the big screen, Nova Player is a go-to for this reason. Another reason it's popular on Android/Google TV is because it offers a great UI for sorting your local content, from TV shows to movies to personal playlists. In other words, it's easy to control with a remote. So, if you think apps like Kodi and Plex are a little too heavy for your needs, you should definitely check out Nova Video Player, especially if you like free apps.

3 Just Video Player

Source: Just Video Player

If audio quality is of the utmost importance, especially Bluetooth quality and latency, then you should check out Just Video Player. This is another video player that uses Android's native ExoPlayer, and similarly to Next Player, it offers a UI that stays out of your way, allowing your videos to shine. But if you're looking for customization, this isn't the app for you; what you see is what you get, but what you get is a solid player that is excellent for anyone using Bluetooth with their video content. It's minimal, it can be used reliably with Bluetooth earbuds, and it is free. Not bad at all.

4 mpv-android

Source: mpv-android

If you're looking for something different from the video players that use ExoPlayer, then mpv-android should be on your radar. It uses libmpv, while offering hardware and software decoding. This is a very minimal app; you'll browse a file structure to choose your videos, which may not look fancy, but who needs fancy when you have an app that is tuned to conserve your battery? I mean, hey, 500k people can't be wrong; this is the video player you install when you simply want the basics but want them to work reliably, totally free of course.

5 mpvKt

Source: mpvKt

Last up, we have a fresh video player known as mpvKt, which is based on the above app mpv-android. The key here is that it offers a better UI. For now, the app is available on GitHub as well as the IzzySoft Apt Repository, so you will have to sideload the APK. But if you like what you see with mpv-android, including the fact it uses libmpv instead of ExoPlayer, but requires a cleaner UI that is easier to navigate, then mpvKt is the video player to look at. It is under development, but the goal here is to offer a cleaner UI and smoother playback, all things that are welcome in my book, including the fact the app is free.

Perhaps it's time to try something new

It can be really easy to find an app you like and stick with it. I know I used MX Player for the majority of my years on Android. It works well, so I never really had a reason to switch. But now that Amazon owns the app, I went exploring and came away with some great finds that I absolutely wanted to share with AP's readers. So give the above listings a shot, you may come away surprised just how great these lesser-known video players are to use. Of course, if you're looking for something a little more mainstream, we have a list for that too.