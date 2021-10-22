Samsung has spent the better part of a decade building out an entire ecosystem for its products, and overall, it’s mostly succeeded. While it can be frustrating to use a Galaxy-branded accessory with a Pixel or a OnePlus device — and even more maddening when said accessory is the only one of its kind — it does have its benefits for fans of the company’s hardware. Right now, you can score a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for just $130, with a free SmartTag thrown in for good measure.

Both of these gadgets are excellent examples of just how well Samsung’s ecosystem works. If you own a Galaxy-branded smartphone, you can customize and control how your buds work directly in the pre-installed Wearables app — no extra downloads required. These are some excellent headphones, offering a comfortable design, wireless charging, and ANC for a super affordable price. Meanwhile, the SmartTag offers Samsung users an exclusive network of trackers to help keep an eye on missing keys, backpacks, and more. This gadget isn’t the UWB-equipped SmartTag+, but it’s still a great way to finally stop misplacing your things.

This bundle is only discounted through the rest of today, with the deal officially ending at 11:59 PM PT on Friday, October 22nd. If you’ve been trying to buy some solid Bluetooth headphones, this is a great offer. Even with the bundled tracker, the Buds2 are within $5 of their all-time low. Grab yours using the link below.

Buy at Amazon:

Galaxy Buds2 bundle

Samsung's October 2021 patch is out for Verizon's Galaxy S10 and Note10 series Plus a whole bunch of last-gen foldables

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email