Samsung has spent the better part of a decade building out an entire ecosystem for its products, and overall, it’s mostly succeeded. While it can be frustrating to use a Galaxy-branded accessory with a Pixel or a OnePlus device — and even more maddening when said accessory is the only one of its kind — it does have its benefits for fans of the company’s hardware. Right now, you can score a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for just $130, with a free SmartTag thrown in for good measure.

Both of these gadgets are excellent examples of just how well Samsung’s ecosystem works. If you own a Galaxy-branded smartphone, you can customize and control how your buds work directly in the pre-installed Wearables app — no extra downloads required. These are some excellent headphones, offering a comfortable design, wireless charging, and ANC for a super affordable price. Meanwhile, the SmartTag offers Samsung users an exclusive network of trackers to help keep an eye on missing keys, backpacks, and more. This gadget isn’t the UWB-equipped SmartTag+, but it’s still a great way to finally stop misplacing your things.

Screenshot 2021-10-22 181335

This bundle is only discounted through the rest of today, with the deal officially ending at 11:59 PM PT on Friday, October 22nd. If you’ve been trying to buy some solid Bluetooth headphones, this is a great offer. Even with the bundled tracker, the Buds2 are within $5 of their all-time low. Grab yours using the link below.

Buy at Amazon:

Galaxy Buds2 bundle

Samsung's October 2021 patch is out for Verizon's Galaxy S10 and Note10 series

Plus a whole bunch of last-gen foldables

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Will Sattelberg (638 Articles Published)

Will has been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces a comedy podcast in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask.

More From Will Sattelberg