I used to believe that cable was an outdated and overpriced obstacle. So, I went all-in to the world of streaming, ready to embrace a customized, cost-effective TV experience. However, cutting the cord wasn't as convenient, flawless, and budget-friendly as I hoped. From subscription fees that seem to climb every month and licensing battles that make my favorite content vanish into thin air to navigating confusing menus, here are the top reasons I regret cutting the cord.

6 Spotty internet connections

While I have a high-speed internet connection at home, intermittent hiccups can be frustrating. Imagine this: It's the final seconds of a nail-biting playoff game. Your team is down by one, the star player rushes toward the goal, and poof! The screen freezes and shows a constant loading indicator. While you're stuck at buffering, the crowd soars in the background. That would be a major mood-breaker.

It isn't only sports. Picture the season finale of your favorite show where you're stuck at the buffering wheel. You can restart the router, but it's no use. You are left to Google the ending. The magic of the moment completely vanishes. I'm fine with hiccups during on-demand streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, but it can be a deal-breaker during crucial live TV moments.

5 Ever-increasing subscription prices

Remember when the point of cord-cutting was to save money? With frequent price hikes on major platforms like YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV, the ideal cord-cutting setup is no longer budget-friendly. Take YouTube TV, one of the popular streaming services, for example. Google's streaming service launched in 2017 at $35 per month. Over the last few years, Google steadily increased its prices. Now, it costs $73 per month. It's the same pattern across other services.

You start with one service, then another to get a specific show or channel. Before you know it, you're juggling multiple subscriptions, each with its own rising cost. Out of nowhere, that cost-effective alternative to cable costs you as much, if not more, than your old cable bill.

4 Frequent licensing disputes

You should also factor in the uncertainty of your favorite channels and on-demand content on your preferred streaming service. They may disappear due to licensing disputes between the provider and their streaming partner. Take, for instance, the YouTube TV vs. Disney showdown in late 2021. One day, all those beloved Disney channels (ESPN, ABC, FX, and National Geographic) were there. The next, they disappeared without notice.

YouTube TV had a similar standoff with NBC Network.

When your favorite channels and shows disappear, your only option is to cancel your plan and move to another service.

3 Confusing UI on most smart TV platforms

Whether it's Amazon Fire OS, Google TV, LG webOS, or Samsung Tizen OS, all have a busy home screen with unnecessary content and ads. It isn't only annoying for me. It's a nightmare for my parents. I've received many calls from them while traveling, asking me how to find a channel or get rid of a persistent ad on the home screen. Getting used to a new smart TV platform at home can be challenging.

2 Switching between channels and apps doesn't feel intuitive

With cable TV, I could switch between a thrilling UFC Fight Night on ESPN to breaking news on CNN by pressing the channel up or down a few times. The same isn't as straightforward on a smart TV platform like Fire OS or Google TV.

Let's say I'm watching a basketball game on ESPN through my YouTube TV app, but I want to check the score of a baseball game on Fox Sports, which I access through a different app, like FuboTV. I must exit YouTube TV, find and open FuboTV from the home screen, wait for it to load, and fire up Fox Sports. Compared to cable TV, I have to navigate endless menus and apps to watch another channel.

1 Service outages and random app crashes

This is another major drawback of a cord-free setup, which I didn't consider initially. A service-side outage during a peak viewing moment can be a nightmare. During major events like the Royal Rumble or the Super Bowl, network partners experience heavy traffic due to high demand, which can cause server overload and technical issues. It's like the digital equivalent of a power outage.

Cable may have drawbacks, but it's typically reliable during major events. In contrast, streaming services can be unpredictable, and a minor disruption could cause you to miss important moments.

Cord-cutting reality check

Cutting the cord has been more complicated than I anticipated. On one side, I escaped the clutches of cable but replaced one set of problems with another. The constant price hikes, unintuitive interface, and frequent service outages can make anyone long for the simplicity of a cable box and a channel guide. I hope things get easier as the streaming market matures.

While the future of television is on-demand, I wonder if cord-cutting was worth the hassle.