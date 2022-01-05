HyperX is a fairly well-known peripheral manufacturer that grew popular thanks to its affordable gaming headsets. The company operates as Hewlett Packard's peripheral arm, now dabbling in all manner of hardware, such as mice, microphones, and keyboards. Well, since CES 2022 is in full swing, HyperX has announced its very first gamepad, and it's an Android-focused controller called the HyperX Clutch that will support Android and PC out of the box, and it even comes with a detachable mobile phone clip.

The HyperX Clutch is a wireless controller, and it supports both 2.4GHz wifi connections as well as bluetooth 4.2, and corded support is here too (with a USB-A to USB-C cord included), so you can easily play with the least amount of latency possible (though you'll need an adapter if you need a USB-C to USB-C cord). There's a built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery, and it should ideally offer 19 hours of use for each charge. The gamepad is designed around the familiar Xbox button layout, and even the housing is styled after Microsoft's controller. So the Clutch offers a familiar look where Xbox and PC users should feel right at home.

The HyperX Clutch will also ship with a phone clip in the box (that expands from 41mm to 86mm), and you can even remove this clip to use it as a stand for your phones and tablets, which sounds pretty useful.

It's clear HyperX is interested in expanding into new peripheral areas like gamepads. While there are already a few solid controller options out there for all of us Android users (like the Stratus Duo and the Razer Kishi), it's definitely interesting to see HyperX enter the scene with an Android-focused controller. Going by the recent CES announcement, the HyperX Clutch sounds like a solid contender that will give the Stratus Duo a run for its money, and at the expected $50 price point, the Clutch is set up to undercut the competition. So here's hoping the build quality is on point because, on paper, the HyperX Clutch sounds like a good deal.

