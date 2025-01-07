Your changes have been saved Garmin Forerunner 745 $250 $400 Save $150 The Forerunner 745 checks in with a range of fitness-driven features, as well as its lowest price over while this deal lasts. $250 at Amazon

One smartwatch in the Garmin lineup that often gets overlooked is the Forerunner 745. We want to draw your attention to it today because Amazon has it marked down to its lowest price ever. The red version of the Forerunner 745 is going for just $250, which is $150 off of its regular $400 price point. This bests the 745's previous all-time low price by $40, making this one of the best smartwatch deals of the day.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 745

Garmin knows a thing or two about smartwatches, as it regularly places models among the best smartwatches for Android. The Forerunner 745 has more physical aspirations than many smartwatches, however, and is better compared to the devices you'll find among the best fitness trackers. That's because the Forerunner 745 is made for wrists that like to run, bike, swim, or take on pretty much any kind of physical activity. It utilizes multiple satellite systems to accurately track these workouts, delivering impressive accuracy for a number of different metrics.

The metrics and fitness data provided by the Forerunner 745 can help you to reach racing goals, cycling goals, or swimming goals. You can get training guidance by syncing indoor or outdoor workouts to the 745 from Garmin Connect or other apps, as well as receive different run and cycling workout suggestions each day of the week. Activity profiles come preloaded on the Forerunner 745, and they include running, triathlon, multisport, cycling, pool swimming, track running, and even more.

If you do happen to be looking for a smartwatch with some everyday practicality, the Forerunner 745 can step into the role of an all-purpose smartwatch as well. You can take music with you by syncing it with streaming music services like Amazon Music and Spotify, and with Garmin Pay you can access contactless payments for purchases on the go.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 can last up to an entire week without needing to recharge, and up to six hours when you have it in GPS mode. This deal, however, isn't going to last so definitively. It'll get you the red version of the Forerunner 745 for just $250, which is $150 off its regular price and $40 cheaper than its previous all-time low price. The clock is counting down so act quickly to claim this deal.