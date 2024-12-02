Husqvarna is one of the leading names in the robotic lawnmower market, especially considering it's the company that launched the first robot mower almost 30 years ago. The new Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera introduces a unique edge-trimming feature that allows for full lawn care automation, ensuring there's no grass left unclipped. This addition significantly reduces the need for manual intervention, considering most other models can't manually trim edges, leaving the work to you.
The Automower 410XE Nera can handle up to a quarter acre, navigating with or without boundary wires. It comes at a higher price point than many competitors, including offerings from brands like Mammotion, Ecovacs, and Dreame. Let's take a deeper look at what makes it stand out from the competition.
Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera
The Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera is a premium robotic lawn mower with a built-in edge trimmer. It comes with excellent mowing performance and advanced features.
- Built-in edge trimmer
- Build quality
- Mowing performance
- Navigation issues
- Complex setup
- Poor obstacle detection
Price, availability, and specs
Expensive, but unique
The Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera is available in Europe, Australia, and several other countries from Husqvarna resellers. In the US, its closest equivalent, the Automower 450X EPOS, is sold for a whopping $5,900.
Specifications
- Cutting Width
- 22 cm (8.66 in)
- Dimensions
- 26.77 x 17.32 x 11.02 in
- Noise Level
- 60 dB