Husqvarna is one of the leading names in the robotic lawnmower market, especially considering it's the company that launched the first robot mower almost 30 years ago. The new Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera introduces a unique edge-trimming feature that allows for full lawn care automation, ensuring there's no grass left unclipped. This addition significantly reduces the need for manual intervention, considering most other models can't manually trim edges, leaving the work to you.

The Automower 410XE Nera can handle up to a quarter acre, navigating with or without boundary wires. It comes at a higher price point than many competitors, including offerings from brands like Mammotion, Ecovacs, and Dreame. Let's take a deeper look at what makes it stand out from the competition.

Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera 6 / 10 The Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera is a premium robotic lawn mower with a built-in edge trimmer. It comes with excellent mowing performance and advanced features. Pros Built-in edge trimmer

Build quality

Mowing performance Cons Navigation issues

Complex setup

Poor obstacle detection

Price, availability, and specs

Expensive, but unique

The Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera is available in Europe, Australia, and several other countries from Husqvarna resellers. In the US, its closest equivalent, the Automower 450X EPOS, is sold for a whopping $5,900.

Specifications Cutting Width 22 cm (8.66 in) Dimensions 26.77 x 17.32 x 11.02 in Noise Level 60 dB

What’s good about the Husqvarna Automower 410XE Nera?

Great build quality and built-in edge trimmer