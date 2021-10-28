Smart homes aren't just about security systems and automatically locking doors — they're also about getting you information you want quickly and establishing a mood when you want it. If you've shied away from smart displays and speakers but maybe are just waiting for the right opportunity to open up, here's a fantastic deal or two for you.

You can get a new Nest Hub and a new Nest Audio together for 25% off. The Nest Hub is quick at delivering videos you want to watch and can track your sleep (if you can get through the tutorial video) with impressive accuracy. The Nest Audio, meanwhile, comes with Google's best sound for the living room and can be a utility player for larger spaces, too. You can read both our reviews for the Hub and the Audio, an Android Police Most Wanted product, to learn more.

Google usually keeps a tight chain around sale prices with retailers taking on discounts when the mothership does, so you'll find each product for their MSRP of $100 right about now. And yet, Google has taken to eBay to offer this exclusive bundle that it doesn't even have available on its own storefront and has priced it at $150. No wonder there are only 10 or so units left. Get them while they're there.

Buy at eBay

Not interested in making a big leap? Get a Nest Mini speaker for your bedroom or kitchen. With an MSRP of $49, it's just about half-off at B&H right now.

Buy at B&H

