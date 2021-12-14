Amazon is letting loose with its stock of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 phones, its Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classics, and cases upon cases of Galaxy Buds Pro — all as part of a spectacular Deal of the Day where you can save up to 25% off. And believe it or not, you probably might be able to get this haul delivered before Christmas.

Through 3am ET tonight, you can save $450 on a Fold3 at the best price we've seen it, bar none. That takes the 256GB model down to $1,350 and the 512GB to $1,450. There is a string attached, but it's a good'un: add a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 into your cart using the on-page promo box and they're free. The earbuds you might give or take depending on how sensitive your skin is — see our full review for what we mean — but we love the phone and we love it even more when we can get a good price on it.

Looking to accessorize? The Galaxy Watch4 series is on sale, too. You can pick up the LTE versions of the Watch4 and the Classic in all sizes for $75 off, beating prices seen on Cyber Monday. The Watch4 with a 40mm band is $225 or $255 with a 44mm band while the 42mm and 46mm Classics are $325 and $355, respectively.

If you want some earbuds but don't want to be tied down to a $1,350 phone purchase, the Galaxy Buds Pro are an extremely strong option and especially so at $135 — down about $40 from its usual levels on Amazon. And if you need a microSD card for some reason, Samsung also has some on sale, too.

Remember, these deals are good while supplies last through 3am ET tonight and will ship to most continental addresses by Christmas — even on the slowest speed.

