Hulu, what seems to be the potluck of streaming services out there, always likes to bring in customers with a big Black Friday promotion every year. This year, it's better than ever.

So, what can you watch on Hulu these days? Well, as with any streaming service that prides itself on exclusive and original content, it tends to focus on acquiring and producing one-shot movies and documentaries. There's a good back catalog, too, if you like "Deadpool" or "True Grit" and past and present series from the ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC families of networks including "American Dad," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Cheers," and "I Love Lucy."

For at least the past four years, Hulu has offered Black Friday subscribers a discounted rate of $2/mo. for a year for its ad-supported plan. For 2021, though, it has upped the ante and cut prices further to just 99 cents a month for a year. Don't worry if you've been a Hulu subscriber before — you just need to have been off of the service for more than a month.

The offer runs until Monday, November 29, at 2:59 a.m. ET.

You're probably looking for some family management tools this weekend. This little pick-me-up should be an easy salve.

