Disney taking over Hulu seemed like a sure thing. In early November, it became official: The Walt Disney Company was shelling out $8.6 billion to buy out Comcast’s stake in Hulu. A month later, they kicked off a beta test, giving subscribers a taste of what was to come. Now, after all the anticipation, the day has finally arrived: Hulu is fully integrated into Disney+, giving everyone in the US access to the much-anticipated combined experience.

The service revealed in a press release that Hulu and Disney+ have now joined forces into a single library, but this only applies in the United States. They've introduced a bundled plan called Hulu on Disney+, which costs $2 more than each separate subscription. This bundled service aims to make things easier for consumers by bringing together the content from two major streaming platforms under one roof.

In December, Hulu content made its way onto the Disney+ app for Disney bundle subscribers and those who link their email for standalone subscriptions to both platforms. During the beta phase, users spotted a Hulu tile on the homepage, offering a selection of movies and series from Hulu's library, dubbed the Hulu Hub. Now, with the full rollout, Hulu content isn't restricted to just that hub anymore—it's seamlessly integrated into recommendations, sets, and collections across Disney+.

Disney even blended the Hulu logo's green hue into the Disney+ logo to drive home the point, as shown in the GIF below. While the logo remains Disney+, it now incorporates the Hulu color into a blueish hue instead of the traditional blue background.

The pricing remains consistent with the existing Disney Duo Bundles, which combine Disney+ and Hulu. The Duo Premium bundle currently sets you back $19.99 per month, while the ad-supported Duo bundle costs $9.99 per month. The app will prompt Disney+ users to subscribe for an additional $2/month with a prominent "upgrade" button displayed on Hulu content for those who don't already have the Hulu and Disney+ bundle.

Furthermore, the combined app has undergone personalization upgrades aimed at providing more relevant content recommendations based on a subscriber's real-time usage. Despite the integration, you retain the ability to adjust parental controls, ensuring that younger household members won't have access to Hulu content that extends beyond the Hulu Hub.

Disney's integration of Disney Plus and Hulu follows in the footsteps of other streaming platforms like Max, which, last year, combined the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries.