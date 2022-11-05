Stop us if you've heard this before: your streaming subscriptions are getting more expensive. Oh, wait, we already wrote a story today about Sling TV jacking up its prices. Well, don't look now, but in another move you could call funny or depressing — maybe even a little of both — Disney-owned streaming services Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu are set to charge more for its gigantic bundle package featuring Disney+, ESPN+, and streaming TV depending on how much ad time you're willing to put up with.

The changes apply starting December 8 for new customers while existing customers will see the impacts on new billing cycles on and after that date.

Disney+ subscribers have been bracing for a previously-announced ad-supported tier to show up for months and it looks like this is where the rubber hits the road. If you were hoping it'd be cheaper than the current ad-free service, though, you'd be mistaken. According to the company, the new ad-supported tier will take the existing price rung of $8 per month or $80 for an annual plan while the ad-free version moves up to $11 and $110, respectively. Ad-supported users lose out on the ability to download shows and movies for later viewing.

Bundlers who want Hulu wrapped in can pick up the new Disney Bundle Duo Basic which includes ads-supported viewing on both platforms for $10 per month. Ironically, existing Disney+ subscribers aren't eligible to sign up at the outset — just new Disney+ subs as well as any Hulu sub. The new Disney Bundle Trio Basic adds on ESPN+ (which is always ad-supported no matter where you see it bundled) and is priced at $13 per month. The Disney Bundle currently on offer which removes ads on Disney+ and keeps the ads on Hulu and ESPN+ will jump from $14 to $15 per month and will no longer be available to new customers after December 7. The same bundle, but with no ads on Hulu will continue to exist, staying at $20 per month.

Hulu customers have seen two price hikes on single-service plans in as just as many years with the latest one in October bringing ad-supported subscriptions to $8 per month or $80 per year, and ad-free subs to $15 per month. Those won't be going up any further for now, thankfully, but if you're subscribed to any of the Hulu + Live TV bundles, you're in for your own world of pain.

Right now, customers pay $70 per month for a bundle featuring Hulu with ads, Disney+ without ads, ESPN+ with ads, and live TV (which, of course, features ads). Starting December 8, Hulu is saying that will jump to $75. The same bundle that features no ads on Hulu will also jump from $76 to $83 per month. Those who would rather still be paying $70 per month can switch to a new plan which will screen ads on all three services.

If you're billed by Hulu and have added on ad-free Disney+ for $3 per month, you'll get to keep it after December 7, but it will no longer be offered. Ad-supported Disney+ will be available starting December 8 as a $2 per month add-on instead.

At the moment, it seems that ESPN+ will remain pegged at $10 per month or $100 per year.

If you're confused about all the changes coming up December 8, we've wrapped it up in bullet point form below:

Disney+

Single-service plan With Ads ( NEW ) - $8 monthly/$80 annual W/o Ads - goes from $8/$80 to $11/$110

Bundles Disney Bundle Duo Basic ( NEW ) - $10 monthly Includes Disney+ w/ Ads, Hulu w/ Ads Disney Bundle Trio Basic ( NEW ) - $13 monthly Includes Disney+ w/ Ads, Hulu w/ Ads, ESPN+ w/ Ads Legacy Disney Bundle (DEPARTING) - goes from $13 to $14 monthly Includes Disney+ w/o Ads, Hulu w/ Ads, ESPN+ w/ Ads No new sign-ups after December 7; legacy customers can retain Disney Bundle Trio Premium - stays at $20 monthly Includes Disney+ w/o Ads, Hulu w/o Ads, ESPN+ w/ Ads



Hulu

Single-service plan With Ads - $8 monthly/$80 annual W/o Ads - $15 monthly

Add-ons Ad-free Disney+ (DEPARTING) - $3 monthly No new sign-ups after December 7; legacy customers can retain Ad-supported Disney+ ( NEW ) - $2 monthly

Live TV bundles Hulu w/ Ads, Disney+ w/ Ads, ESPN+ w/ Ads ( NEW ) - $70 monthly Hulu w/ Ads, Disney+ w/o Ads, ESPN+ w/ Ads - goes from $70 to $75 monthly Hulu w/o Ads, Disney+ w/o Ads, ESPN+ w/ Ads - goes from $76 to $83 monthly



ESPN+