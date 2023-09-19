While the Hulu app rivals Netflix in terms of quality, it also matches Netflix's list of common bugs, developing faults that many users find frustrating. These issues can prevent you from logging in to the app, interrupt your viewing escapades, or prevent access to the service. However, many of these common errors have simple solutions, which are easily resolved on even Android's most compact phones. Some of these solutions boil down to common sense. Here's how to fix the Hulu app's common errors.

Hulu error 500

"There was an error on this page"

This error occurs when Hulu can't reach or provide what the user requests due to a server error or glitch. You'll encounter this error when you attempt to open a new page in the Hulu app or select a title to view.

Fixes for mobile devices and smart TVs:

Close and restart the app. Use the feature where you encountered the error to test whether it was fixed.

Hard reset the device (unplug smart TVs from the power outlet). Wait for one full minute before rebooting the device. Use the feature where you encountered the error to test whether it was fixed.

Hard reset your internet router. Unplug your Wi-Fi router from the power outlet, wait one full minute, and reinsert it. Make sure everything is plugged in, and wait for your connection to reboot. After it reboots, use the feature where you encountered the error to test whether it was fixed.

Hulu error 400

"We're having trouble loading this right now. Check your internet connection and try again"

This error code pops up when your account information develops a fault. This can be caused by a network error or the connection to your account. The error message recommends testing your internet connection, but you can try a few other things.

Fixes for mobile and smart TVs:

Delete and reinstall the Hulu app on your device. Open the app and log in to test it.

Refresh your device's connection to Hulu.

How to refresh your connection

Go to https://www.hulu.com/welcome and sign in to your account. Navigate to your Account settings and select Manage Devices. Locate the name of the device you received the error on, and select the Remove option next to it. After this, reconnect your device to Hulu. Delete and reinstall the Hulu app on your device. Open the app and log in to test whether it now works.

Hulu error BYA-403-007

"Error playing this video"

Error codes like this are commonly associated with technical faults with the app. Visit Thousandeyes.com or downdetector.com to check Hulu's outage status. If the app is down or undergoing maintenance, wait for it to come back online. However, other fixes might work if the app is reported as fine.

Fixes for mobile devices and smart TVs:

Test your internet connection speed. You may also want to hard reset your Wi-Fi router. Unplug the router from the power outlet, wait one full minute, and then plug it back in to reboot. Open the Hulu app to test whether it now works.

app to test whether it now works. Hard reset your device. Unplug your smart TV from the power outlet, wait one full minute, and reboot your device. Open the Hulu app to make sure it now works.

Make sure the Hulu app is updated to its latest version.

Hulu error 5003

"Playback Error"

This is a common glitch with the app, preventing you from using it normally, similar to an internet connection problem. Failure to update can also be a contributing factor.

Fixes for mobile devices and smart TVs:

Test your internet connection. If necessary, hard reset your Wi-Fi router. Unplug the router from the power outlet, wait a full minute, and plug it back in. Make sure everything is plugged into your router, and wait for it to reboot. Once it has, close and reopen the Hulu app to test whether it works.

Update the Hulu app. Once the update is complete, close and reopen the Hulu app to test whether it is working.

Update your device. When the update is finished, close and reopen the Hulu app to test whether it works.

Deactivate your VPN. Sometimes, a VPN with region unlocking can interfere with Hulu's inner workings. Once the VPN has been deactivated, close and reopen the Hulu app to test whether it works.

The 'Too many videos' error

A system fault or glitch does not cause this error. The Hulu app's built-in limitations cause it. You can stream content from Hulu on two devices simultaneously, and you'll encounter this error when you stream on a third device while the first two are streaming. There isn't a workaround for this. Either close one of the streaming videos or wait for them to conclude.

Hulu error rununck13

"Error playing video. We encountered an error playing this video. Please try restarting the video or select something else to watch"

Hulu's error rununck13 is a playback fault that appears when users try to stream content from the app. This error can be caused by using an outdated version of the Hulu app, a poor internet connection, or a cache of corrupted data.

Fixes for mobile devices and smart TVs:

Update the Hulu app. When the update is complete, close and reopen the Hulu app to test it.

Hulu app. When the update is complete, close and reopen the Hulu app to test it. Test your internet connection. If necessary, hard reset your Wi-Fi router. Unplug the router from the power outlet, wait a full minute, and plug it back in. Make sure everything is plugged into your router, and wait for it to reboot. Once it has, close and reopen the Hulu app to make sure it works.

Delete and reinstall the Hulu app. Reopen the app to test whether it works.

Enjoy worry-free streaming!

Many of these glitches are unavoidable. A few of them hinge on aspects of Samsung's best Chromebooks that casual users never check, and more are based on random chance. These bugs shouldn't deter you from using the app because they barely affect the Hulu experience, which is a powerhouse among the best entertainment apps. Use it with reckless abandon, armed with this knowledge.