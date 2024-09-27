Although Hulu is among the leading streaming services with an extensive selection of content, it isn't without its flaws. Users have encountered issues such as the random error P-TS207, which can quickly ruin a perfect weekend. It disrupts media playback, leaves you with a blank screen, and spoils your relaxing evening in seconds.

If you encounter error code P-TS207 on Hulu on your Google TV, Android phone, or iPhone, you are not alone. This common issue affects many Hulu users, and there are several solutions to get you back to streaming. Let's discuss them in detail with step-by-step instructions.

Error code P-TS207 on Hulu: Explained

Although the Hulu error code P-TS207 sounds complex at first glance, in reality, it isn't. It represents a video playback error on your device. There are several factors behind such an issue. It can be due to a slow internet connection, corrupt cache, glitches with Hulu servers, an active VPN connection, an outdated Hulu app, and more. Let's go over them.

9 Confirm an active internet connection

Hulu recommends 3Mbps to stream its standard library, 8Mbps for live TV streaming, and 16Mbps to air 4K content without glitches. If your home or office Wi-Fi network is acting up, you may run into error code P-TS207 on Hulu.

First, restart the router and try again. If the issue persists, go to speedtest.com and make sure you have internet speeds of at least double digits (Mbps). You can also call your local ISP and ask them to investigate.

If you are watching a live event like Super Bowl or UFC Fight Night and don't want to miss a moment, switch to mobile data on your phone and try again.

If you have an Android phone, swipe down from the top, tap Internet at the top, and turn on the Mobile data toggle.

Close

If you are traveling, turn on roaming from the Settings > Network & internet > Internet > Settings menu.

Close

If you use an iPhone, turn on cellular data and roaming from the Settings > Cellular menu. You can turn on data roaming from the Cellular Data Options menu.

Close

8 Check the Hulu server status

When a popular TV series or film is released or during major sports events, Hulu might experience an overwhelming surge in traffic, which can lead to server outages. In that case, none of the tricks will work to restore services on your device. You can go to downdetector.com and search for Hulu. You may notice major outage spikes and user comments complaining about the same playback issues. In that case, you must wait for Hulu to troubleshoot server-side issues from their end.

7 Disable the VPN connection on your device

Hulu service is available only in the US region. However, if you are outside the US and access it on a VPN network, Hulu may detect it and throw an error code P-TS207. You need to turn off the VPN and access it when you are back in the US region. You should also turn off any proxy connection on your device.

6 Restart your smart TV or phone

This is another common troubleshooting trick for fixing Hulu error codes. Whether you use Hulu on Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, iPhone, Android, a smart TV, or any streaming device, you can restart it and try again. Android users can access the power button from the quick toggles menu and restart it.

Close

If you have an iPhone, press and hold the power button and any volume button simultaneously and use the slider to turn off the device. Then, keep pressing the power button to turn on the device.

Source: Apple

5 Clear the Hulu app cache and storage

Hulu collects cache in the background to improve loading times and app performance. However, when the app consumes a corrupt cache, it can lead to error codes like P-TS207. You need to clear the cache and try again. Here's how.

Long tap the app icon and open the info menu. Select Storage and cache and tap Clear cache from the following menu. Close

You can't clear the Hulu app cache on an iPhone. You need to reinstall the app (more on that later).

Hulu frequently updates the app with new features and bug fixes. If your device runs an outdated app build, you may face error codes like P-TS207. Visit the App Store or Google Play Store to check for updates and install the latest Hulu version. Then, open Hulu and stream any video. Continue reading if you still face error codes like P-TS207.

3 Reinstall Hulu on your device

If you still have issues with Hulu, it's time to reinstall it on your device. Delete the app, install it again, sign in with your account details, and try again.

On Android, go to the app info menu (refer to the steps above) and select Uninstall. If you have an iOS device, long tap the Hulu app icon and select Remove App. Tap Delete App to confirm your decision.

Close

2 Download content for offline viewing

Error code P-TS207 mostly appears when you stream video over the internet. As a temporary workaround, download Hulu content on your device for offline viewing. The ability to download and watch videos is available on Hulu ($18 per month), Disney Bundle ($25 per month), and Hulu + Live TV ($90 per month) plans only.

Do you still run into random error codes like P-TS207 while streaming a video on Hulu? Contact Hulu support and ask them to investigate the issue from their end.

Enjoy uninterrupted binge-watching

A technical glitch like error code P-TS207 is one of the drawbacks of having a full cord-free setup. Besides, most Hulu and Disney+ content is exclusive to the platform, so you can't switch to another service and continue streaming. However, such errors can't disrupt your viewing for a long time. Follow the steps outlined above, and you'll be back to watching your favorite Hulu shows and movies in a few minutes.

