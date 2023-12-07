Summary The Disney+ app now includes Hulu content in a separate tab, accessible to subscribers of Hulu or The Disney Bundle in the US.

This integration is currently in beta, per Disney, and the company expects to make it official by March 2024.

There are some caveats with this new integration, such as the inability to sync watch history from the Hulu app, with subscribers having to start fresh on Disney+.

People have a lot of online video streaming options today, with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and so on. The consolidated Disney streaming app, Disney+, however, has a few advantages over its rival offerings, mostly related to exclusive content. Last month, Disney acquired the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast, with the media juggernaut later saying it would bring all of Hulu's content to the Disney+ app as part of a beta test in December. This plan is now coming to fruition as US subscribers of Hulu are now seeing its titles on the Disney+ app.

The new Hulu tab is placed sixth on the horizontal list of content options behind Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Evidently, this tab will only appear to those who pay for Hulu or have The Disney Bundle subscription, which comprises Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, as pointed out by Vulture. Meanwhile, 9to5Google notes that the Disney+ home page won't display any of the Hulu content. However, the entire catalog will appear in search results or by accessing the dedicated tab on the app's home page.

In a blog post announcing support for Hulu titles, Disney's President of Direct-to-Consumer, Joe Earley, said users should temper their expectations "about what the experience is going to be," given that this implementation is still in beta. Earley expects Hulu integration to become "official" by March 2024.

There are a few things that Hulu subscribers should know before diving into this beta period, however. Firstly, the Disney+ app won't sync your watch history, meaning you start from scratch here. The same applies to the Continue Watching row, although Hulu titles you watch on Disney+ will appear here.

Disney says the app's family-friendly credentials won't be hurt by this consolidation, citing the example of non-US markets where legacy Disney content co-exists with other "general entertainment titles."

The long-term goal for Disney is to get people on individual Hulu accounts to switch over to The Disney Bundle, which starts from $10/month for the Duo Basic plan, combining Disney+ and Hulu. There's also the Trio plan, which includes ESPN+ and starts from $15. These options come with ads, while the ad-free Duo and Trio Premium tiers cost an additional $10 over the Basic options.

Like other streaming services, Disney recently set its sights on restricting password sharing among its subscribers. CEO Bob Iger said during the Q3 earnings call that this will be "a real priority" heading into 2024. Then in September, users in Canada received emails stating that the crackdown on sharing accounts outside the household would begin by November 2023.