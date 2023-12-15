Sometimes, you need to change your password. Maybe you forgot what you entered initially or were alerted about a potential password leak on the internet. Perhaps you're web-savvy and change your password every few months. You can change your password on Hulu, even from one of the most affordable Android phones. Here's how to save your Hulu login credentials.

How to reset your Hulu password if you forget it

You can reset your password if you forget your original password. Hopefully, it wasn't your anniversary or kids' birthdays. Go to Hulu.com and click the Login button in the upper-right corner.

These instructions were made using Chrome on a Windows 11 PC.

Click Forgot your email or password. Enter the email address you use for your Hulu account. Check your emails and follow the link. If you forgot your email, click I don't remember my email address. Check the box to prove you're not a robot. Enter your details.

How to completely change your Hulu password

Sometimes, you need to change the password for security purposes. Maybe you don't want an ex to have access anymore, or you're smart and change passwords multiple times a year. You can do this on the Hulu website.

Changing your Hulu password changes all your Disney passwords. Disney owns Hulu and uses the same account credentials across all its apps. You must re-login to Disney+, ESPN+, ABC, Star+, and Hotstar.

Login in to your Hulu account on the website. Go to your Account page. Select Change password. Enter your current password to confirm. Choose a new password and confirm it. Check the box next to Log me out of other computers (highly recommended).

Tips for creating a new strong password on Hulu

Passwords are the weakest link in your online account security. Threat actors and viruses use sophisticated algorithms to crack passwords and steal your private data. The easier your password is to remember, the easier it is for them to crack. Create complicated passwords to secure your Hulu and Disney accounts.

Use random characters

Use random letters, numbers, and symbols in your new Hulu password. Make it at least eight characters and hard to remember.

Use a password manager

The best way to do this is to use a dedicated password manager. Services like 1Password generate long passwords using random letters, numbers, and symbols, making it harder to hack your account. Set up biometric logins for the password manager. You'll never need to remember another password.

Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Apple Safari have built-in password managers. While these may not be as secure as a dedicated password manager, they're better than using an easily remembered password you came up with.

A word on passkeys

Passkeys are slowly rolling out and could be poised to take over where passwords leave off. Disney, including Hulu, doesn't accept passkeys, but we hope they will one day.

Avoid using names

Don't use names in your password. Most names are easily hackable by software designed to break passwords. Even nicknames and rare names can be hacked.

Avoid sequential numbers

Never use sequential numbers, such as 4567. Any password with sequential numbers is a sitting duck for hackers.

Lock up your Hulu account with a new password

Shuffling your passwords around every few months is a great way to stay ahead of anyone or anything looking to get into your account. Disney makes it easy to change your Hulu password through the account page, which updates all your Disney accounts with your new password.

You can also easily reset your password if you forget it. No matter what your new Hulu password might be, make sure it follows the modern guidelines for hard-to-hack passwords. Lock down your Hulu account and enjoy watching TV.