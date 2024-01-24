Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a range of on-demand content. It provides current-season TV episodes shortly after they air, making it a preferred choice for viewers who want up-to-date content. But how do you share one account with multiple household members? Profiles offer a convenient way to personalize the streaming experience for each person in your home.

Whether you're sharing an account with roommates, family members, or kids, profiles allow everyone to enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and recommendations without interfering with each other's watchlists. Plus, you can watch your personalized picks on your Android device. This guide shows you how to create more profiles or delete some.

Key features of Hulu profiles

Hulu allows each profile to keep its unique viewing history and personalized recommendations based on individual preferences. You can create up to six extra profiles in addition to the primary profile, accommodating different viewers in your household. For children, you can designate Kids profiles that restrict the content to only age-appropriate, safe shows and movies for them to browse on their tablets.

For non-kids profiles, you can activate optional PIN protection to prevent unauthorized access, which keeps personal recommendations, settings, and watch history private. With profile personalization, safety controls, and PIN protection options, Hulu provides customized experiences catered to the needs of household members for personalized and secure streaming.

Creating a profile

When you first sign up for Hulu, it automatically creates a primary profile using your information. You can make additional profiles by following the steps below.

Go to the website to create a profile

Go to Hulu.com. Hover over your account icon in the upper-right corner and click Manage Profiles. Click Add Profile on the Manage Your Account page to begin the process. Enter the necessary details for the new profile, including name, gender, and birthdate. Turn on the Kids switch to create a profile for children. Click the Create Profile button to complete the process.

When the account is created, the user can personalize their profile by choosing three or more interests for better recommendations and adding five or more shows and movies to watch.

Use the mobile app to create a profile

Open the Hulu Android app and tap your account icon in the lower-right corner. Close Tap the current user's name to access the profiles page. Tap New Profile to begin the process. Close Enter the necessary details for the new profile, including name, gender, and birthdate. Turn on the Kids switch to create a profile for children. Tap Create Profile to complete the process.

The user can personalize their profile by choosing three or more interests for better recommendations and adding five or more shows and movies to watch.

Switching profiles

On Hulu.com: Hover over your account icon in the upper-right corner of the page and select the desired profile from the menu.

On Mobile: Tap your account icon in the lower-right corner, tap the current user's name to access the profiles page, and tap the profile name you wish to switch to.

Editing a profile

If you want to change the name or gender associated with a Hulu profile, do so via the website and the Android app. Here's how.

Use the website to edit a profile

Go to Hulu.com, hover over your account icon in the upper-right corner, and click Manage Profiles. Click the pencil icon next to the profile you want to edit. Adjust the profile name or gender. While the birthdate shows here, it can't be modified. Contact Hulu's customer support for assistance. Click the Save Changes button to apply the modifications.

Use the mobile app to edit a profile

Open the Android app and tap your account icon in the lower-right corner. Close Tap the current user's name to access the profiles page. Tap Edit in the upper-right corner. Close Select the profile you wish to edit and adjust the name or gender as needed. Contact Hulu's customer support to change the birthdate.

Deleting a profile

If you need to delete a Hulu profile, that can be done via the website and Android app in just a few steps, as explained below.

Go to the website to delete a profile

Go to Hulu.com, hover over your account icon in the upper-right corner, and click Manage Profiles. Choose the profile to remove by clicking the pencil icon. Instead of editing the profile, click Delete Profile and confirm your choice.

Open the mobile app to delete a profile

Open the Android app and tap your account icon in the lower-right corner. Close Tap the current user's name to access the profiles page and tap Edit in the upper-right corner. Select the profile you delete and tap Delete Profile at the bottom. Close Confirm your choice by tapping Delete.

Deleting a profile is irreversible. After it's deleted, the settings, watch progress, and history are permanently removed and cannot be recovered. You can pause or cancel your Hulu subscription if you need a break.

The primary profile can't be deleted.

Keep everyone happy with separate Hulu profiles

Personalized profiles customize your Hulu experience. Create profiles for each viewer in your home to keep track of individual watch histories, receive tailored recommendations, and restrict access for children. Switching between profiles is a breeze on the Hulu website and Android devices. You can also update profile details or remove unused profiles as household needs change.

Taking a few minutes to set up and manage profiles allows everyone to make the most of Hulu by surfacing the content they want to watch. Whether you crave order in your streaming life or want to prevent family arguments over the view history, profiles give each Hulu account extra versatility.