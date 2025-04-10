Summary Sonos brings Hugo Barra to its board as long-time director Mike Volpi steps down.

Barra brings a wealth of experience from Google, Xiaomi, and Meta.

This could signal a shift for the company as it pivots back to creating exceptional audio products.

Sonos has had a rough year, with executive shakeups, failed video players, and a disastrous new app rollout. Sonos may be turning things around at the highest levels, however.

The company announced it has brought on former Android executive Hugo Barra as long-time board director Mike Volpi steps down. This marks Barra's return to consumer tech after disappearing for a few years into the world of AI and biotech.

Barra brings deep consumer tech experience to the board