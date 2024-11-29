This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Cleaning your home can be a chore, but it doesn’t have to be. Thanks to the invention of cleaning robots such as those offered by ECOVACS, cleaning your home can be as easy as setting up a robot and forgetting about ever having to dirty your hands again. This Black Friday, ECOVACS is offering a huge variety of promotions on many of its products, so don’t miss out.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop

As the best-selling omni robot vacuum in North America, it should come as no surprise that the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S comes with a huge number of impressive features and technologies built right into the robot vacuum and mop to make it stand out from the crowd.

Powerful, tangle-free suction

For instance, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S delivers an incredible vacuuming experience with an impressive 11,000 Pa of suction power behind it. This level of suction is driven by an advanced motor and backed up by airflow technology that allows the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S to suction dirt and debris out of even the most stubborn of carpets.

On top of this, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S makes the most of ECOVACS’ ZeroTangle technology in order to prevent tangling of hair on the robot vacuum’s main brush. Say goodbye to having to reach in and manually extract hair from your vacuum, regardless of length, as the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is able to continuously run while picking up both human and pet hair as it cleans.

Spotless floors with effortless mopping

This unparalleled cleaning experience extends to the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S’s mopping capabilities as well, thanks to the robot mops’ dual spinning mop system that is capable of exerting up to 6 N of downward force as it cleans.

These mops are also able to be automatically lifted whenever the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S moves to a carpeted surface, meaning that you won’t have to worry about any cross-contamination.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S also comes with ECOVACS’ TruEdge technology, which allows it to mop more effectively than ever before thanks to a hinged mop arm that allows the mop head to swing out dynamically around objects. This allows the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S to reach up to a 99% edge coverage rate even in corners, crevices, and around abnormally shaped objects.

Make manual maintenance a problem of the past

To make this even better, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S also comes with an all-in-one OMNI station that is capable of handling just about all of the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S’s maintenance needs, including hot air mop drying, automatic dust emptying, hot water mop washing, automatic mop refilling, and robot vacuum charging.

Advanced navigation systems

You’ll also find that the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S has no problems navigating even the most complicated of spaces thanks to its built-in TrueMapping technology, which allows the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S to efficiently map your home in just minutes and determine the best way to clean and navigate your home.

Effortless control at your fingertips

In addition to all of this, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S also comes with a plethora of connectivity options such as Apple Watch control, app control, smart home compatibility, and simple foot touch controls.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S even comes with a built-in voice assistant that can be used to give verbal instructions to your robot vacuum and more if and when you need it.

Other great ECOVACS deals you won’t want to miss out on this Black Friday

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care also comes with all the best features from the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S, such as 11,000 Pa of suction power, 6N of downward mopping pressure, and both ZeroTangle and TruEdge technologies. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care also features the same all-in-one OMNI station and smart features, as well as advanced obstacle avoidance.

In addition, it includes the extra care of two mopping kits, comprising four mopping pads and four HEPA filters with a layer of activated carbon for effective filtration. It's all you need for hassle-free and hands-free home cleaning for years.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you’re looking for a more convenient way to clean your home in its entirety, then the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo is an excellent choice. You get the same robot vacuum and mop that you get with the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S, but an upgrade all-in-one cleaning hub replaces the OMNI station in order to accommodate the included handheld vacuum.

This vacuum empties directly into the cleaning hub, where it also charges automatically, and can be used to effortlessly clean the spaces in your home that a robot vacuum and mop aren’t able to reach such as shelves, benches, curtains, and more.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI builds on the same great features as the other ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S robot vacuums such as 11,000 Pa of suction power, TruEdge and ZeroTangle technologies, and an all-in-one OMNI station, and enhances them with AI features.

For instance, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI uses AI to identify and target noticeable floor stains in order to automatically adjust the water flow and mopping patterns to ensure that stains are completely removed. It also uses AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance in order to more reliably recognize and maneuver around objects.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni

Alternatively, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni is a robot vacuum and mop with 10,000 Pa of suction power, and a dual ZOMO turbo spinning mopping system. It features both TruEdge adaptive edge mopping and ZeroTangle technology, as well as an all-in-one OMNI station for automatic mop washing and self-emptying.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus is a powerful robot vacuum and mop that comes with 8,000 Pa of suction, ZeroTangle technology, a dustbag-free docking station, and as much as 300 minutes of runtime. Perfect for large spaces or extended cleaning schedules.

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot

For cleaning windows, the ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro is perfect for effortlessly achieving sparkling windows thanks to 2,800 Pa of suction power and its cross water spray technology for dissolving even the most stubborn of stains.

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Window Cleaning Robot

The ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni is the first robotic window cleaner to come with a portable station, which acts as a multipurpose dock, control panel, and more. The ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni uses a three-nozzle wide-angle spray atomization technology for unbeatable cleaning efficiency, as well as a variety of cleaning modes.

Make cleaning your home effortless

As you can see, there is a huge variety of different ECOVACS products going on sale this Black Friday, so whether you’re thinking of purchasing your very first robot vacuum or considering upgrading an older model that just isn’t able to cut it anymore, now is the perfect time to make the most of these Black Friday deals.