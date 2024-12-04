Key Takeaways Philips Hue fans can download festive scenes like 'Snow Sparkle' & 'Silent Night' early via Hueblog.

Click on the download link in this article and choose the room or zone where you want to save the scene in the official Hue app.

These links come from Hueblog and are saved from last year's official Hue festive scenes gallery.

People patiently wait for the Philips Hue festive light gallery every year. These scenes include dynamic options like 'Snow Sparkle' and 'Silent Night.' And while the official release from Philips is still pending, Hue fans can dowload the scenes now for their smart lights .

These Philips Hue festive scene downloads come thanks to a discovery by Hueblog. Once downloaded and saved to a room in the Hue app, the scenes can be activated dynamically by tapping the play button after selecting a scene. The lights gradually shift in color and brightness to create a continuous festive atmosphere.

Here's how to download and use the festive scenes

Accessing these scenes is easy, even if they're not official. Simply click on the scene link to the scene you want to download and the Hue app will open automatically. Choose the room or zone where you want to save the scene. Don't worry, Hueblog is providing links to last year's official Hue scenes, so you won't end up on Santa's naughty list by downloading these.

Snow sparkle: download

download Under the tree: download

download Nutcracker: download

download Jolly: download

download Golden star: download

download Silent night: download

download Color burst: download

download Crystalline: download

download Rosy sparkle: download

download Festive fun: download

Some of these scenes offer dynamic effects, like 'Rosy sparkle' and 'Golden star.'

The Hueblog is an unofficial Philips Hue fan site. It's been instrumental in making these scenes available ahead of their official release. Fabian, the site's creator, saved these links last year so fellow enthusiasts don't miss out. This means that even if these scenes disappear from the official Hue gallery in January, downloading them now ensures you can keep them for as long as you like.

Philips Hue is unaffiliated with Hueblog.

Holiday cheer from the Hue community

Philips Hue offers fun seasonal scenes throughout the year. There was a Halloween release back in October, and there's a popular 'Sunset by the sea' scene for the summer. Fans of Hue smartlights are vocal and enthusiastic about these scenes. It's unclear when the official holiday scenes will go live, but for now, the community can thank Hueblog for making the season bright.