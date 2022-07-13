Smart lights are one of the most noticeable upgrades you can make to your home, and the undisputed king of smart lights is the Philips Hue lineup. Similar bundles of Phillips' Hue lights have consistently made the top of our best smart light lists and rank highly on our lists of all smart home devices.

While you might be hesitant at first since this bundle doesn't include a Hue Hub, these are Zigbee compatible, so you don't even have to have a Hue hub to make the most of them. So while this deal is already a no-brainer for anyone solidly in the Hue ecosystem, it's also well worth it if you plan on picking up one of the many Zigbee compatible smart speakers or smart displays that should go for cheap this Prime Day.

Buy Phillips Hue White and Color 3-Pack at $69 off

$76 at Amazon

While smart lights make it easy to automate sleep and wake times, they work even better when paired with a smart speaker or display. If you already have one of those, double-check that it's Zigbee compatible too, that way your setup is as easy as screwing in your bulbs and hitting "add new device" in your assistant app of choice. If you wanted your lights to do more than nudge you awake or remind you to catch some shut-eye, these bulbs are also RGB for mood lighting that's as easy to use as it is eye-catching.

Philips Hue lights hardly ever go on sale, and this is the steepest discount this bundle of bulbs has ever gotten. I've seen refurbished Hue bulbs go for about this price, so if you were on the fence about buying into the Hue ecosystem before, now is clearly the time to buy. The only real weakness of these bulbs is that they need to go in a light socket. However, for everywhere else you could use a touch of ambiance, the hue lineup also has standalone light bars and lightstrips to choose from.