How often do you like to change up your phone's look? You've got no shortage of options for sprucing up your wallpaper, considering how Google regularly includes new community-created wallpapers with Android updates, and third-party wallpaper apps regularly feature new content, too. One of our favorite, and most unexpected sources has involved turning to the heavens for some astronomical wallpapers. Today we're checking out the newest wallpaper-grade shot of the Tarantula Nebula, courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble has been in operation for decades, and was recently joined in orbit by the James Webb Telescope, which will push the envelope for cosmic studies and space researchers with its images. Thirty-three years into its operational life, Hubble is showing no signs of letting up, as is clear from the recent Tarantula Nebula images NASA shared. Cropped or resized any which way, there’s no denying this collection of distant, swirling red gas makes for a fine wallpaper on the best Android phones and tablets.

An older Hubble image of the Tarantula Nebula

NASA explains that the Tarantula Nebula, also known as 30 Doradus, is the brightest region neighboring our galaxy where stars are born. It is also home to several large stars, making it the best testing ground for theories about star evolution. All the ionized hydrogen gas and scores of never-seen-before stars in this region means that it's a regular area of interest for the space telescope duo.

Like most astrophotography shots, this new image is also a composite. This shot combines data about the grains in the dark voids between the stars, with data from another program that studies star formation. Hubble’s work is essentially laying the groundwork for future scientific exploration with the Webb telescope.

James Webb’s images of the Tarantula Nebula

You can download these full-resolution images of the nebula from NASA’s website, which should be plenty high enough resolution for even the most pixel-dense Android screens.