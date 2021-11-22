Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and with early deals kicking off last week, our wallets are already starting to hurt. We've already spotted sales on phones from companies like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, guaranteeing a great price this holiday season. If none of those brands are doing it for you, Huawei has returned with a particularly eye-catching sale for customers in the US.

As the company's Twitter account posted this morning, it's offering 100 percent off all of its phones currently sold in the US. What an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime deal, you might be yelling at your computer screen, before remembering that Huawei doesn't actually sell any phones in the United States. And despite a new administration taking over this year, it doesn't seem like those restrictions will be lifted anytime soon.

If you forgot, Huawei was locked out of the country over national security concerns, completely barred from doing business with US-based companies like Google. The last we heard, it was looking to license its phone designs to third-party companies in an effort to sidestep sanctions, following the sell-off of its Honor sub-brand to keep some of its phones accessing the Google Play Store.

In other words, it's been a rough couple of years for Huawei. If you were hoping to score a free phone this holiday season, you'll need to keep looking. But hey, at least someone at the company has a nice sense of humor about it.

