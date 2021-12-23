We’ve already seen it coming thanks to a sneak peek last week, but now Huawei’s new foldable is finally official, following an almost three-hour long launch event. The Huawei P50 Pocket is a clamshell foldable, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, and it comes in two unique color variants that make the handset look more like a fashion statement than a plain old smartphone.

The Huawei P50 Pocket comes with a special finish that creates a micro structure underneath its glass exterior, making for an diamond accessory-like look that I personally don’t like, but hey, it’s a fashion statement. The white and “Premium Gold” versions both have their unique takes on the pattern.

When looking at the folded phone, you’ll notice the circular camera array consisting of a 40MP primary, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP “ultra spectrum.” Right beneath it, an equally shaped 340x340 display is meant to make notifications visible at a glance, complete with smartwatch-like widgets for music controls, timers, weather, phone calls, voice memos, navigation, and more.

Once unfolded, a 21:9 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED screen is revealed, making for a regular smartphone experience. It will allow you to truly make use of the handset, powered by a 4G-only Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage (or 12GB/512GB for the golden version). There’s also a 10.7MP front camera courtesy of a centered punch-hole. A fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button.

The 4,000mAh battery is a little paltry compared to similarly sized regular phones, but significantly bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip’s 3,300mAh. The P50 Pocket should hopefully last a little longer on a single charge.

As for availability and pricing, Huawei is launching the P50 Pocket in China only for now, and even if it comes to an international launch, it won’t have any Google apps due to US sanctions. In China, the foldable will start at 8,988 yuan (~$1,410), which is significantly more than what Samsung sells the $999 Z Flip3 at. An international launch would likely see an even higher price tag.

Even if the foldable never makes it to international markets, be sure to behold the Matrix-style promo video posted by Alex Dobie on Twitter.

Top 5 One UI 4 features you should try on your Samsung Galaxy device One UI 4 has all the best features of Android 12

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email