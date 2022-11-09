Huawei has long been using its in-house chips for its entire lineup of phones. While these Kirin processors stood neck and neck with some of the top-selling Android flagships back in the day, the US clampdown on Huawei has left Kirin processors in limbo. Now, it looks like Huawei won’t be bringing back its Kirin phone processors, at least in the near future.

Some reports in the last few weeks have suggested that Kirin-branded processors could make a comeback in 2023 as they’re in the final production stages. In a statement to a Chinese media outlet (via GSM Arena), Huawei has confirmed that the reports are incorrect, and it has no plans to release a new mobile processor next year.

The long-drawn saga of the US sanctions on Huawei wasn’t limited to the company’s access to Google's Android and the Play Store — which could easily be solved with a custom version, at least for its home market. What hurt Huawei’s smartphone future was the severed ties with Arm and losing access to its microprocessor architecture, which are a crucial part of mobile processors (and now even laptops). Without these fundamental technologies required for chip fabrication, Huawei is left with very limited options.

The Chinese smartphone maker will have to repurpose some of its older Kirin SoCs that it still has licenses for. Its other feasible option is to stick with Qualcomm’s 4G-only processors. Huawei resorted to the second workaround with its recently launched Mate 50 series phones after Qualcomm secured the US government’s permission to let it sell its flagship processors to Huawei — but without 5G radios.

Neither of these solutions is ideal. In either case, Huawei smartphones will be trailing the competition, especially without 5G capabilities. But for now, it seems like the best option Huawei is left with until it figures out a way to fix its chip manufacturing situation.