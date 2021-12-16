Huawei may no longer be relevant in the phone market due to US sanctions, but the company is trying hard to stay in the conversation by showing off its impressive research & development feats. The company recently confirmed that it’s going to launch its first Galaxy Z Flip-style clamshell foldable on December 23, and now, the first few images have leaked courtesy of fashion outlet Harper’s Bazaar China (via Android Authority).

If the images are anything to judge by, the P50 Pocket should look rather luxurious, with at least one variation available in gold. An overly complicated wave pattern decorates the exterior of the folded clamshell, but what truly stands out is the circular quad camera bump with an identically shaped display right beneath it. Other than showing the current time and date and (presumably) notifications, it will allow owners to take selfies using the main cameras, as demonstrated by the marketing photos. Judging from the image above showing the folded phone, the fingerprint scanner will live inside the power button.

Previous teasers pointed to a white version that would appear to have a much less obnoxious grid pattern design on the outside, so it’s possible that the gold variant is going to be a more expensive special edition. That would be right in line with the fact that the images are coming courtesy of a fashion outlet that may have collaborated with Huawei on the design.

We don’t have any details on hardware specifications and pricing just yet, but the phone is expected to launch with either the Kirin 9000 or the Snapdragon 888, if Huawei can still get a hold on these without issues. It’s unlikely that the P50 Pocket will launch outside of China, but it seems like it will still be an interesting technological marvel to behold, if only from afar.

