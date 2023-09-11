Summary Huawei Watch GT 4 will be launched on September 14 in two colors, black gunmetal and polished steel, with removable strap options in leather (caramel brown) and plastic (black).

The watch is expected to come in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm, with prices set at €300 and €400 respectively, and may include options like 10W and 18W wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Huawei Watch GT 4 is predicted to have strong fitness tracking features and a battery life of two weeks, catering to both fashion and fitness enthusiasts, even though the company is banned in some countries.

There are lots of great smartwatch options on the market, meaning it’s possible to be picky while shopping. Whether you want one in a specific color or operating system, there’s something out there for everyone. If you happen to live in a country where Huawei products are available, you can select from the company’s smartwatch lineup as well. The Huawei Watch GT 4 is slated to launch on September 14, and new renderings suggest that it will come in two colors.

Images that were leaked of the supposed official models show the Huawei Watch GT 4 in black gunmetal and polished steel (via MySmartPrice). There should also be two strap options, one of which is composed of plastic, and another in leather. The leather option comes in caramel brown, while the plastic or rubber one is black. Both options are assumed to be removable as well if you so choose to replace them. In terms of sizes, previous information from leakers indicates that the watch will likely have 41mm and 46mm strap options. If you can purchase the watch in your region, the price tags are expected to be set at €300 and €400, respectively.

Originally, a different leak suggested that a version of the Huawei Watch GT 4 would be launched with a metal strap, and it would play a factor in the watch's price. It is also believed that the GT 4 will come with 10W and 18W wireless charging options, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. These might be worth it to a smartwatch shopper who is looking for an option with the latest tech. Additionally, you’ll have one less thing to worry about if the Huawei Watch GT 4 has two weeks of battery life, which leakers say will be the case.

Whether fitness or fashion are your priorities, Huawei has you covered there, too. Although the 46mm option is expected to be unisex, its larger bezel falls in line with recent watch trends. Leakers claim that the 41mm alternative is designed to be more fashionable, however. Generally speaking, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is predicted to have numerous tracking features for those who like to stay on top of their fitness goals. However, few details have been leaked on exactly what these features may be.

Huawei is notably banned in several countries around the globe due to concerns pertaining to issues such as privacy and security. However, that hasn’t stopped the company from continuing to manufacture smart wearables for consumers who can purchase them — primarily in China and Europe. In the least, the Huawei Watch GT 4 gives us insight into how the company has continued to evolve in the wake of its run-in with the US government.