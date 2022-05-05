Late last year, Huawei revealed the Watch GT 3, a wearable highlighted by purported marathon battery life. Last week, the company announced a Pro variant with ECG functionality for China. While the non-Pro Watch GT 3 has already been selling internationally, it wasn’t clear if its pricier model would be getting the same treatment. But as a new report now shows, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will indeed be making its way to Europe soon — in a few different flavors.

According to WinFuture, the upcoming smartwatch will be sold in at least three variants in the European market. The most affordable of the bunch will feature a 46mm case housing a sapphire glass-protected 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution; it'll set you back 369 Euros. It comes with a rubber strap, but if you’re looking for something more premium, there’s another model with a titanium strap priced at 499 Euros.

3 Images Watch GT3 Pro with various straps. Images: WinFuture



Those with slimmer wrists will find the 43mm variant of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro more appealing. This one features a slightly smaller 1.32-inch display but keeps the resolution of its larger variant, meaning on-screen elements should be a bit crisper. There’s another key difference, though — the strap is made from leather.

Meanwhile, the specs look pretty much the same across the board. Each watch has 2GB RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage and supports Bluetooth 5.2. The Chinese model of the watch is also capable of measuring your heart's rhythm and electrical activity via its ECG feature, although it’s unclear if that will be usable in Europe.

