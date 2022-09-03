Huawei has seen its fortunes diminish over the past few years as a consequence of the US trade ban. To make matters worse for the Chinese manufacturer, Google revoked access to Play Services, leading the company to come up with its own solution known as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country as well as in neighboring regions in addition to international markets like Europe. Well, the list of Huawei devices going global grows longer this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones — known as the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 — in addition to the health-oriented Watch D smartwatch.

In its press release, Huawei claims the Nova 10 is designed with photography in mind — especially for selfies, courtesy of the 60MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Nova 10 Pro gains a second 8MP portrait camera on the front, which is one of the key differences between the standard and the Pro versions of the Nova 10 series.

Both models have a near-identical rear camera arrangement with a 50MP f/1.9 primary shooter (f/1.8 on the Nova 10 Pro), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are some differences in terms of display sizes, too, with the standard Nova 10 featuring a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080 OLED screen while the Pro model gets a marginally larger 6.78-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2652 x 1200.

As for performance, the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 Pro utilize the 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset complemented by 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM. The base model features a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging and reverse charging support. The Pro variant, on the other hand, gets a larger 4,500mAh unit with support for 100W fast wired charging. Much like other Huawei devices in the recent past, these two smartphones feature the company's EMUI 12 operating system which is based on Android 10.

The Huawei Watch D isn't a recent launch with the wearable debuting in China back in December last year. The company is now bringing the smartwatch to Europe, though the company didn't provide precise information on pricing or availability. Some of the key highlights of the Watch D are its abilities to monitor blood pressure, perform an ECG, and track SpO2. These attributes allow the company to sell it across Europe as a certified medical device. Huawei says the ECG function is also coming to the Watch GT3 Pro in select regions across Europe.

In terms of internal hardware, the Watch D packs a 1.64-inch 456 x 280 AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 451mAh battery which can last for up to 7 days with what the company calls typical usage. It comes with a fluoroelastomer strap, available in large and medium sizes though only in black for the moment.

The Huawei MatePad Pro tablet is available in a standard 11-inch screen and a larger 12.6-inch version. Both models offer an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, putting them among the best tablets you can buy today. The tablets are also compatible with the Huawei M Pencil, the company said.

Lastly, the company also unveiled the MateBook X Pro notebook featuring the 12th-generation Intel Core processor under the hood and a metallic matte finish. Huawei said it brought together aluminum alloys and oxidized them for a sturdy, yet lightweight chassis, bringing the total weight down to just 2.7 lbs.

The MateBook X Pro packs a 14.2-inch 3.1K FullView display paired with what Huawei calls the "most advanced touchpad ever found on a MateBook." Huawei is also including its Shark Fin Fan to keep the notebook's temperature to a minimum.

There's no word on pricing or availability on these larger items.