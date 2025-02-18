Summary Huawei Mate XT, the world's first trifold phone, is going global with a 10.2-inch display.

The Mate XT features a 5,600mAh battery, triple-camera setup, and 66W fast charging.

Huawei also launched the MatePad Pro 13.2, FreeArc earbuds, and the Huawei Band 10.

Last year, Huawei made headlines with the launch of the Mate XT, the world's first trifold phone — the first commercially available phone that can unfold twice. At first glance, the Huawei Mate XT looks like a regular smartphone with a 6.4-inch display, but unfolding it twice reveals a massive 10.2-inch tablet-like screen. Until now, the Mate XT has only been available in China, but that's finally changing.

At a launch event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Huawei officially announced the Mate XT is going global. The phone is launching with a hefty €3,499 price tag and is available only in 16GB/1TB variant. The global model is mostly identical to the version sold in China, with the only notable difference being the software. As expected, Huawei has replaced HarmonyOS with EMUI 14, which, unfortunately, is still based on Android 14 and, as expected, comes without Google Play Store support.

Beyond that, you're getting the same hardware as the Chinese Mate XT. The phone features two hinges that fold the display twice, giving you a 6.4-inch cover screen for everyday tasks. Unfold it once, and you get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6-like squarish inner display that's perfect for multitasking. Unfold it again, and you get the full 10.2-inch tablet-like screen, ideal for productivity or media consumption.

The Mate XT is incredibly thin at just 3.6mm when unfolded and 12.8mm when folded, which is only slightly thicker than the 12.2mm Galaxy Z Fold 6 despite having an extra hinge and screen. On the back, the Mate XT packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (with PDAF and OIS), a 12MP telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Powering all this is a surprisingly large 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

Huawei's latest tablet, earbuds, and fitness band also launched