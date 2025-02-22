The Huawei Mate XT made waves last year as the world's first tri-folding smartphone. Now, nearly six months after its launch in China, it's finally available in global markets. What's unique about the Huawei Mate XT compared to traditional foldables is that this device has two hinges instead of one, allowing it to transform from a 6.4-inch smartphone into a 10.2-inch tablet.

I've had the Huawei Mate XT for about a day now, and here's what I've learned from my time with this foldable phone (and what Samsung should take notes on, considering it's likely launching a trifolding phone this year).

5 Adding an extra hinge and a screen doesn't mean extra bulk

The Huawei Mate XT feels surprisingly thin, even with the extra hinge and display

The Huawei Mate XT's biggest talking point is, of course, its form factor. When folded, it looks like a standard Android smartphone, but things get interesting when you unfold it. The first unfold gives you a book-style foldable, and unfolding it again turns it into a full-fledged tablet. What you end up with is a paper-thin tablet that feels like it's all screen and battery.

The Mate XT measures 12.8mm thick when folded and just 3.6mm thin when fully opened. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.2mm thick, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 10.5mm thick, despite having just one hinge and one folding screen.

Adding extra (and sometimes even moving) parts to a phone doesn't automatically mean it has to be bulky. The Mate XT proves that with better engineering in hinge design, display tech, and battery (like switching to a silicon-carbon battery), even a trifolding device can stay thin, rather than feeling like a thick brick in your pocket.

4 A trifold design makes more sense than I expected

More versatile than traditional book-style foldables

Book-style foldables were a game-changer when they first launched, offering a big inner screen for multitasking and the usual cover screen that can be used as a traditional smartphone. But after using a trifolding phone, I now realize that this form factor actually makes more sense.

Unlike book-style foldables, which have black bars when watching videos and don't offer much advantage over a regular slab phone, a trifolding device unfolds into a true tablet-sized display. The Mate XT's 10.2-inch OLED display has a 16:11 aspect ratio which makes video content feel far more immersive compared to a book-style foldable.

Sure, book-style foldables are great for multitasking, but if your main reason for getting a foldable phone is to open up a larger display for content consumption, then a trifolding design just makes a lot more sense.

3 Battery life is a big question mark right now

The extra screen might come with a power trade-off

I've had the Huawei Mate XT for about a day now, and as expected, I've spent most of my time fully unfolding the trifolding display rather than just using the cover screen. Even now, every time I open it up into this massive 10.2-inch tablet, it feels surreal. But one thing I've noticed is that using the phone fully unfolded drains a lot of battery.

And that's not too surprising. The Mate XT packs a 5,600 mAh battery, which is impressive considering how thin and foldable it is. But it's still not big enough to power a 10.2-inch screen for hours. Most tablets of this size have nearly double the battery capacity, and even then, they struggle to last through a full day of heavy use.

The Mate XT is designed to replace both a phone and a tablet while still being pocketable, but it seems battery life is one of the trade-offs. Over time, I expect to use this device more like a phone rather than unfolding it into a tablet every time I pick it up. However, for anyone considering such an expensive device, it's worth noting that battery life is still a big question mark for me based on my initial impressions.

2 The software makes or breaks a trifold phone experience

Without Google apps, even the best hardware falls short

Since the Mate XT is a Huawei device, it doesn't come with Google apps preinstalled. While the global version runs EMUI 14 based on Android 14 (unlike the Chinese version, which runs HarmonyOS), the lack of proper Google support has made it hard for me to fully enjoy this foldable.

It's not Huawei's fault — it's just how the situation is — but even with unofficial ways to install Google apps, the experience isn't nearly as seamless as other foldables that come with Google Play and better foldable UI optimization.

Plus, not having Google apps is not the only issue with the software on the Mate XT. There are many small quirks in EMUI 14 that have been frustrating. The lack of an app drawer and the inability to swipe down for notifications instead of opening search are just a couple of things that make me go "ugh, this could've been so much better."

Huawei has clearly nailed the hardware, but the software experience still has some catching up to do if the company wants to compete at the highest level.

Related Foldable makers, you need to spice up your software If we're paying upwards of $1,000 more, we should get a better experience

1 The price still feels high for what you get

Innovative, yes, but the cost might be hard to justify