Phew - just when it looked like foldable phones were getting a little boring, Huawei has booted down the proverbial door and unveiled the Mate XT: the first ever official, real, actually-going-on-sale tri-foldable phone.

Let’s break that down. First up, by ‘tri-foldable’ I naturally mean a phone that folds at two points. Unintuitive, perhaps, but it’s the three screen sections that really make the name make sense.

The Mate XT can be used at a roughly regular phone size, can unfold once to double that screen like today’s big-screen foldables, and can then unfold once more to reveal a 10.2-inch display triple the size of the original phone.

We’ve seen concept phones in this format before, but what makes the Mate XT special is that you can actually buy it. Well, not you specifically - the XT is so far only going on sale in China, though an international launch is reportedly being mooted for early next year.

The roughly $2,800 price tag in China is also likely to limit the phone’s early appeal, but what’s striking about the Mate XT is that it feels so much like a finished product. This is a world away from the first-gen foldables of five years ago, with polished hardware and solidity that means even with that extra fold, this never feels fragile.

What’s the point?

Who wants a tri-fold, anyway?

But before that, it’s probably worth addressing the big question everyone has had for me after I told them I’d be spending an hour with a tri-foldable: why? Just… why?

From my perspective, the answer is simple, really: aspect ratios. If you’ve ever bemoaned the fact that opening up a phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t actually get you any additional horizontal screen real estate for streaming video, then the Mate XT is for you.

When fully open, the 2232 x 3184 display runs at a 16:11 aspect ratio. That’s not exactly among Hollywood’s default proportions, but it’s close enough to 16:9 and other widescreen formats that you can use this for watching TV and film with only a little letterboxing.

Because you can also open this up partway, it essentially gives you three form factors to choose between: a regular phone for the day-to-day stuff, that square-ish foldable form that suits multi-tasking and reading e-books, and a full-size 10-inch tablet that’s probably best for video but also offers even more screen space for working.

One shame is that Huawei hasn’t yet optimized the software to make the most of all that space. It feels intuitive that you should be able to lock three apps in, one to each screen segment, but not so: you’re limited to two locked apps (which you can at least re-size at will) and a third floating window. This is crying out for OnePlus Open-style app multi-tasking options, and the full screen feels a little wasted without it.

Foldable, but not fragile

Tougher than it looks